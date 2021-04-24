ofSebastian Oppenheimer shut down

Tesla’s so-called autopilot is extremely controversial. Now a US consumer magazine shows how shockingly easy the system can be tricked.

Palo Alto – The fundamental problem with Tesla’s autopilot is likely to be the name of the system. Because it gives the illusion of something that the built-in technology basically cannot do: namely, to control the vehicle completely autonomously. However, it is obvious that not all Tesla owners are aware of why serious accidents occur time and again in connection with the system. Unfortunately, the name is not the only problem: The US consumer magazine “Consumer Reports” (CR) has now shown how extremely easily the Tesla autopilot can be tricked – and the vehicle can be driven without a person in the driver’s seat, as reported by 24auto.de.

The “Consumer Reports” engineers used a Tesla Model Y as a test object. It was about showing how easy it is to outsmart the Tesla autopilot – because there are always people who do life-threatening mischief with the system. And a manufacturer should prevent this with all technical means if possible. But tricking the Tesla autopilot is astonishingly easy, as a video from Consumer Reports shows. In terms of aids, you don’t need much more than a weight on the steering wheel. The conclusion of CR test engineer Jake Fisher is tough: Tesla has changed the market for electric vehicles and made the idea of ​​owning an electric car much more attractive. “But they seem to be using their customers as development engineers while working on self-driving technologies, and they have to do a better job to make them safe.” * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.