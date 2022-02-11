The messenger RNA vaccines “are not true vaccines”. These are the statements made by the professor of Pharmacology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), Joan Ramón Laporte, in the Research Commission regarding the management of the Vaccination Plan established by the Government.

To justify your opinion, Laporte hzio refers to one of the six definitions provided by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) de la Lengua on the word vaccine, specifically, the sixth definition. “Preparation of antigens that, applied to an organism, provokes in it a defense response”. On the other hand, the expert described the vaccination campaign as a “massive and global” experiment that concerns the entire citizenry.

On the other hand, indicated that clinical trials that must guarantee the efficacy of the treatments “no show that vaccines reduce mortality“by COVID-19. A claim he made based on a study published in the journal ‘The New England Journal of Medicine‘. His statements caused a stir in recent hours, to the point that he has been described as anti-vaccine. In addition, YouTube has withdrawn the video of his speech in Congress.

“RNA vaccines do manage to induce an immune response”

Faced with these accusations, Laporte himself He defended himself and said that, in no case, had he made any anti-vaccine proclamation. “The only thing I said pharmacovigilance has to be very powerful in the face of this global experiment.” Different experts have spoken about it in statements made to the web ‘cursed.es‘. The doctor of the University Hospital of Salamanca, Michael Mark, explained that using such a definition “It doesn’t make much scientific sense.”.

The professor of Pharmacology at the University of Barcelona also expressed himself in the same line, Salvador Bergonon. In statements also collected by the aforementioned website, he explained that RNA vaccines “they do induce an immune response“, although it does not introduce an antigen in our organism”.

The Ministry of Healthfor example, specifies in the section of the Vaccination Strategy Plan that RNA vaccines “enable a person’s immune system to recognize and defend against a certain disease“. In this way, “lipid nanoparticles containing messenger RNA are introduced into the body, and our own cells manufacture S proteins”.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), a body that belongs to the Ministry of Health, explains on its website that vaccines “work by imitating viruses and bacteria that cause diseases by preparing the immune system to recognize and defend against them.” They also report that most vaccines against COVID-19 “involve generating a response against this protein”.

More than 91 million doses administered

The latest data published by Health They collect that 91 million doses have been administered in our country. 91% of the target population has the complete regimena, more than 16 million booster doses have been inoculated and almost 56% of those under 12 years of age have already received their first dose of Pfizer.