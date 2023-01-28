Sharjah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council of the Academy of Police Sciences in Sharjah, the Academy organized, yesterday at its headquarters, the work of the first Arab scientific forum under the title (Sustainable Security Education – Challenges and Solutions), which stressed the importance of harmonizing the outputs of Security education and renewable labor market requirements, preparing human cadres capable of integrating modern technology into education, embedding sustainable development goals in educational curricula and scientific research, and establishing new institutions to coordinate sustainable development activities between various university departments.

At the end of its sessions, the forum recommended activating capacity programs for those in charge of the educational process, paying attention to scientific research and advancing it, by increasing spending on it, linking it to the goals of comprehensive national development, and directing it towards solving problems of national priority and renewable security challenges. It also called for increasing cooperation between national civil society organizations. and regional centers for the purpose of transferring and exchanging experiences, and establishing centers for research and security studies entrusted with monitoring threats, risks and problems, and analyzing current or expected events and issues.

The forum stressed the need for security education institutions, in their educational and training programs, to keep pace with the rapid development in the movement and indicators of crime, openness and exchange of experiences in the field of security education and training among Arab police colleges, in the interest of sustainable Arab security, and striving towards developing knowledge and innovation in the field of cybersecurity in the field. Educational institutions, and encourage investment in them to build a specialized generation capable of playing an important and effective role in cybersecurity strategy.

The forum recommended preparing for the future of the security education sector in the Arab world, by focusing on innovative educational methods and multidisciplinary education.

The forum was attended by Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Vice-Chairman of the Academy Council, representative of the sponsor of the forum, His Excellency Minister Plenipotentiary Muhammad Khair Abdul Qadir, Director of the Arab Organizations and Federations Department of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, and His Excellency Dr. Abdul Majeed bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences. His Excellency Ahmed Muhammad Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, President of the General Union of Arab Experts, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Shaalan, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, His Excellency Dr. Amr Ezzat Salameh, Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities, and Sheikha Nawal Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah, President of the Arab Union for Combating Counterfeiting And counterfeiting and money laundering, and Dr. Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi, Chairman of the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council, and a large number of heads of Arab federations and organizations.

Integrated security environment

Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, Director General of the Academy of Police Sciences, said in his opening speech: The United Arab Emirates has become a living and unique example of the ability to create an integrated security environment and move from it towards broad horizons, which made it occupy advanced positions in all international indicators related to security and development. sustainable, and was chosen as the slogan for this year (today for tomorrow); With the aim of shedding light on the UAE’s rich heritage of sustainable practices since the era of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and spreading awareness of sustainability issues, and supporting national strategies in this field to build a more prosperous and prosperous future.

Brigadier General Al-Othmani noted that the UAE continued to garner the first positions in the most prominent international indicators and reports related to the level of security, safety and quality of life, thereby establishing its global position as an ideal destination for living in peace and stability, indicating that in 2022 five Emirati cities secured their position within the list of the ten safest cities on earth. At the world level, which are civilized achievements par excellence that came as a result of the tremendous efforts and sincere determination of the wise leadership over the past fifty years, in order for the Emirates to be at the forefront of nations, a modern country in all the meaning of this word.

He said: The meeting of this constellation and elite of thinkers, researchers and cadres specialized in the fields of management, economy, security, education and technology raises hope for the consolidation of solid scientific bases and foundations and laying the foundations for joint cooperation in the consolidation and development of the security education system at the Gulf and Arab levels, through the exchange of views and the sharing of rich experiences. It put forward visions and ideas that contribute to improving the reality of security education, updating it and developing it continuously, in a way that guarantees its keeping pace with the comprehensive renaissance process and its protection and continuity.

sessions

Major General Saif Al Shamsi, representative of the sponsor of the ceremony, accompanied by Brigadier General Al-Othmani and Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Abdullah Al Yahyai, ​​Director of the Officers College Administration, honored the speakers and members of the delegations participating in the forum and handed them certificates and commemorative shields, expressing his deep appreciation and thanks to them for accepting the invitation of the Academy and for their participation in the work of the forum.

The forum included an opening session, during which the Minister Plenipotentiary Muhammad Khair Abdul Qadir, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Majeed bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, His Excellency Ahmed Muhammad Al-Jarwan, Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Shaalan, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, and His Excellency Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary-General of the Federation of Arab Universities, and Sheikha Nawal Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah.

The forum also included holding two sessions, the first entitled (Strategies for Sustainable Arab Education), with the participation of Dr. Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi, Dr. Badriya Suleiman Abbas, President of the Union of Arab Women Leaders, Dr. Muhammad Firas Bakour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Federation for Internet and Communications, and Maysa Muhammad Al-Hashimi, President of the Union. The Arab League for Humanitarian Action and Development, and Dr. Mustafa Abdel-Qader Rashid, Assistant President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

As for the second session, it came under the title (Exploring the Future of Security Education), with the participation of Major General Dr. Ayman Saad, Assistant Head of the Police Academy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Butti Thani Tarish Al Shamsi, Director General of the Dubai Police Academy, and Brigadier General Fawaz Hassan Al Hassan, Commander of the Royal Academy of Police in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Brigadier General Mahdi Mosreh Al-Ajmi, Director of Operations Department at the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences in the State of Kuwait, and Colonel Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Al-Zaabi, Director of the Academic Programs Coordinator Department at the Police College in Abu Dhabi.