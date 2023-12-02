Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/12/2023 – 18:17

As Venezuela prepares for this Sunday’s referendum (3), on the redefinition of the border with neighboring Guyana, speculation is growing about the risk of an armed conflict between the countries. Experts consulted by Brazil Agency have different opinions on the subject and analyze the crisis that has arisen between neighbors in South America.

The professor of International Relations at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), Williams Gonçalves, understands that there is a possibility of war and that it could involve major foreign powers.

“It’s not just about [uma possível] war to take a piece of land. It’s about taking over a sea of ​​oil that exists there. Therefore, the possibility of internationalization of the conflict, due to the importance of what is at stake, is very great”, says Gonçalves. “Nicolás Maduro seeks to strengthen his internal political position for the elections [marcadas para 2024]touching on an issue that everyone agrees on [incorporar Essequibo à Venezuela]including the opposition.”

Traditionally a poor country with low social indicators, Guyana has experienced an economic boom in recent years, due to the discovery of reserves of 11 billion barrels of oil and another billion cubic meters of natural gas.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Guyana had the highest economic growth among all countries in the world, in 2022, with an increase of 62.3% in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the sum of all goods and services produced in the country. In September, the IMF projected growth of 38% this year.

“The United States is interested in oil exploration [da Guiana] and the overthrow of the Maduro government. But, on the other hand, Venezuela has a solid relationship with Russia and China. Venezuela has become a military and technological base for China and Russia. Therefore, an internationalization of the conflict could be a really explosive thing”, says Gonçalves.

Unlikely war

Mariana Kalil, professor of geopolitics at the Escola Superior de Guerra (ESG), believes that Venezuela’s current stance on Guyana primarily serves internal political interests: President Nicolás Maduro’s strategy is to attract popular support for the government and try to save the Bolivarian regime . For her, therefore, it is very unlikely that a military offensive will take place.

“Of course we are dealing with an unpredictable actor, Maduro. If the regime begins to fade, it could launch a military offensive in an act of desperation. But I believe that, even with the approval of the referendum, the international community will mobilize to prevent the conflict from occurring. The costs will be too high for relations between countries”, said Mariana.

The expert explains that political and economic changes in Guyana helped both to increase the Venezuelan government’s distrust of its neighbor, and to fuel a discourse that the country has become a base for United States interference in Latin American affairs.

“Under the government of the previous president, David Granger [2015-2020], there was appeasement towards Venezuela and proximity to Russia. In 2020, Irfaan Ali was elected, but Ganger accused him of having destabilized the government and there were calls for a recount of votes. The United States started to press for the end of the elections and those who did the recounting of the votes were the Organizations of American States (OAS) and the Caribbean Community and Common Market (Caricom), two organizations considered by Maduro as arms of the United States”, says Mariana Kalil. “The situation in Guyana ended up generating several subterfuges for the Bolivarian discourse that the United States wants to destabilize regimes that do not follow an imperialist playbook,” she added.

Role of Brazil

With the intensification of tensions in South America, Brazil’s role in preventing the deepening of the crisis and a war in the region is on the agenda. For professor Mariana Kalil, the country has a tradition as a mediator of conflicts in Venezuela and, as it has a current government that sees the world in a cooperative and multilateral way, it can help mediate the situation.

“Brazil is fundamental, especially with the Lula government, as it has credibility with the Bolivarian regime. He is not seen by Maduro as a vassal of the United States. It is seen as a partner or potential partner. Therefore, Brazil has the capacity to transit between Venezuela and Guyana and the legitimacy to find solutions”, he assesses.

Professor William Gonçalves agrees with Brazil’s strategic position and believes in a more forceful mediation role, as the country understands that peace in the region is the best path.

“For Brazil, [a internacionalização do conflito] It’s a disastrous thing. The possibility [desse conflito] exist. Now, whether this will prosper depends largely on Brazil’s diplomatic action. And also from Colombia. In the regional context, the two countries are most interested [em evitar o conflito] and with greater diplomatic support to negotiate with both sides”, highlights the professor. “There are two accredited interlocutors”, he highlights.

The Brazilian Ministry of Defense reported that it has been monitoring the situation and has intensified its actions on the “northern border of the country”, with an increase in the presence of military personnel in the region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advocates that Venezuela and Guyana seek a peaceful solution to the controversy.