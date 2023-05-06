Last week, Google published a sentence on its homepage expressing itself about the project; action was rejected by the government

the action of big techssuch as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok, against the fake news bill (2,630 of 2020) has been dividing opinions among specialists about the freedom of platforms to publish manifestations of the type.

Last Sunday (30.Apr.2023) Google published the following text on the search engine page: “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil”.

Google removed the display of the text after the federal government determined that the platform should warn that the ad was a “advertising”. The precautionary measure was applied by Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat).

For Micaela Ribeiro, a lawyer in the area of ​​digital law and data protection, interference by companies could affect public opinion regarding the project in the legislature, favoring the positioning of the big tech About the subject.

“In the case of Google, as it is one of the search engines most used by internet users, the influence of how the content is listed is clear in opinion formation. The text entitled ‘Learn how PL 2630 can make your internet worse’, which refers to the page with negative comments on the said project, may also encourage readers to generate a negative opinion about the proposal”he explained.

The lawyer says that the practice is considered abusive by the Consumer Protection Code, and may even be considered a risk to Brazilian democracy. Senacon’s measure, according to Micaela, will help to contain advertising “oppressive” published by the platforms, but it is more “aggressive” when compared, for example, to the action taken by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

Last Monday (May 1, 2023), the agency notified Google and Meta –the company that controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp– for alleged practices on their platforms contrary to the fake news bill. The MPF questioned whether there was any change in search results and unidentified advertisements against the proposal.

In addition, companies have 10 days to respond to demands. The agency asked for details on how much would have been spent on boosting content contrary to the text, via Meta Ads, and what were the criteria used by Google to show search results about the project between April 20 and May 2, 2023.



For Luiz Philipe Ferreira de Oliveira, coordinator of Data Protection and Public Law of the OAB-SP (Brazilian Bar Association) Privacy, Data Protection and Artificial Intelligence commission, the actions of the platforms violate the Marco Civil da Internet and are subject to investigation.

“Such an attitude by the platforms would violate the principles of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet in Article 2, which bases human rights, personality development and the exercise of citizenship in digital media, as well as consumer protection and, furthermore, the social purpose of the network”declared the expert to the Power360.

“In addition, the platform’s attitude would also violate the Framework because they are acting, in theory, against net neutrality and without due transparency in consumer relations and the exercise of citizenship.”

On the other hand, Igor Lucena, PhD in International Relations from the University of Lisbon and member of the Portuguese Association of Political Science, assessed that the company has the right to inform users of the impact of the measure. He also explains that no country in the world has dealt with the issue of the relationship of social networks like Brazil and points out that the legislature should monitor the progress of the issue worldwide before defining the rules.

According to the expert, Senacon’s measure tried to frame Google’s action in a “inappropriate segment”as there is no clear definition of the company’s segment in the country.

“Whatever it is, the fact is: it is not an adequate locus and there is not yet a kind of definition [de segmento da empresa]. Because he will say: ‘look, it’s abusive’, but abusive in what exactly? Abusive because he’s putting it on the platform he has his positioning? What would be the counterpoint then? He would then be obliged to put the positioning that he does not think is correct. I find it very strange for a private company to be forced by a government to say what it does not want”he said.

Igor Lucena also considers that the measure adopted by the government and the processing of the project in the Chamber of Deputies was “premeditated“. The expert mentions that a similar case will be judged by the Supreme Court of the United States and can guide the debate worldwide.

The case in question is known as “Gonzalez vs. Google” and assesses whether the company can be sued for promoting extremist videos through algorithms.

The lawsuit was filed by Beatrice Gonzalez and Jose Hernandez in 2016. They are the parents of Nohemi Gonzalez, a US citizen who died after an ISIS attack in Paris on November 13, 2015.

The crime was committed simultaneously in several parts of the French capital and left 130 dead. Nohemi was studying in Paris and was at the Bataclan nightclub – one of the places attacked – on the day of the attack.

The student’s parents argue that YouTube, Google’s video service, recommended Islamic State content through its algorithms. This would have made it easier for users to access other publications by the extremist group. The video platform also allegedly placed paid advertisements on Islamic State videos.

For Igor Lucena, if the US Supreme Court understands that the networks did not interfere in the terrorist attacks and Brazilian regulations go against that, the big techs may start to operate only from the United States, resulting in the closure of offices in Brazil.

“There are international events with an infinitely greater capacity for impact that will define the molds. If we make these definitions now, we can put the cart before the horse, create an even greater complication“, he stated.