Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Experts in the field of humanitarian work, diplomats and religious scholars praised the launch of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and stressed that the campaign comes as an embodiment of the values ​​of giving and human solidarity. Rooted in the UAE, and an extension of the state’s efforts to support the Palestinian people over the past decades.

They confirmed in statements to Al-Ittihad that Operation “Gallant Knight 3” will have a major impact on the Palestinian people in Gaza, and will contribute very significantly to improving humanitarian conditions and addressing urgent needs, noting that the UAE has an honorable history of supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people. .

On November 5th, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, ordered the joint operations in the Ministry of Defense to begin the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness the President, may God protect him, also ordered the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defense to cooperate and coordinate comprehensively with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the rest of the humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country. The United Arab Emirates to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

His Highness directed that the door to volunteering be opened to doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in addition to opening the door to volunteering for volunteers registered with the Red Crescent and the Emirati humanitarian and charitable institutions.

Positive effect

The Vice President of the Egyptian African Council, Ambassador Salah Halima, praised the UAE’s role with regard to the humanitarian aspect, including the launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, and described it as a role recognized for it with all appreciation, support and respect, and it is a continuing role for the UAE with regard to addressing humanitarian conditions, both at the regional level. Or at the international level, stressing that this is what we are witnessing in many experiences on the ground, regardless of the reasons that led to these humanitarian conditions.

Ambassador Halima explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the events taking place in Gaza confirm the urgent and dire need for increased humanitarian aid, noting that the Emirati humanitarian role in helping the people of Gaza is fully encouraged and appreciated, especially since the Emirates, with its capabilities and capabilities in supporting… The humanitarian situation makes this role pivotal and very important, stressing that this role has a political impact that reflects a position of support and support for the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza, and expresses the UAE’s position with our Arab brothers.

Ambassador Halima indicated that Operation “Gallant Knight 3” will have a significant impact on the Palestinian people in Gaza, and will contribute very significantly to improving the humanitarian conditions and addressing urgent and immediate humanitarian needs, especially with regard to medicines, food and other humanitarian aid, in light of the lack of access to The decision to cease fire and continue the war there, stressing that this support from the UAE constitutes a milestone in the positions of those seeking to provide assistance, and it is an urgent, urgent and required matter.

Security Council

During the UAE’s presidency of the UN Security Council, the country called on the international community to put its weight in dealing with the Palestinian issue as a priority issue, and to continue supporting the Palestinian people, including by meeting their humanitarian needs and alleviating the difficult conditions of refugees, and in solidarity with the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, and establishing… An independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Charity

Professor of Islamic Sharia at Al-Azhar University, Dr. Ahmed Karima, praised the United Arab Emirates’ launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the Palestinians in Gaza, stressing that it expresses the spirit of Islamic Sharia, which always calls for tolerance and good deeds, noting that it is not strange for the UAE to He rushed and raced to provide relief to the brothers, stressing that these humanitarian actions God Almighty urged us to do in the Holy Qur’an: “And do good that you may succeed.”

During his speech to Al-Ittihad, the Sharia professor stressed that the initiatives and humanitarian aid directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the people of Gaza, aim to alleviate the great suffering to which they are exposed, by providing food, medical materials, and others. Of the necessary aid, in addition to the establishment of the field hospital, stressing that this operation embodies human brotherhood. Dr. Karima appreciated the relief operation and aid that express the Arab position of the UAE and the speed of its response to consoling and assisting the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, in compliance with the words of the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace: “The example of the believers in their love, compassion, and sympathy is like the example of a single body, if one organ complains of it, all the other organs respond to it with sleepless nights and fever,” stressing that the good work that the UAE does and protecting people from destruction and death is considered one of the purposes of Islamic law in preserving the human soul.

Karima said: “We have pledged to the UAE since its founding that it will spare no effort in any humanitarian event that occurs, especially with regard to the Palestinian issue and the Palestinian people,” stressing that Operation “Gallant Knight 3” embodies the UAE’s sincere fraternal positions in support of Palestine and its just cause, and expresses About the UAE’s authentic approach towards supporting brothers in various circumstances, and extending a helping hand to them, which is one of the constants of the state.

Reconstruction

In 2014, the UAE announced the allocation of 150 million dirhams (about 41 million dollars) for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the war that the Strip witnessed. The Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) signed at that time an agreement to build and rebuild Gaza, and this came as a result of The UAE’s principled and historic commitment to stand by the Palestinian people and support their humanitarian issues.

The initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip, as the project included the construction of housing damaged by the events that the Strip was exposed to at that time, in addition to the rehabilitation of health, educational and service institutions that were affected, as part of the Development Authority’s efforts to ward off the effects resulting from the events on Gaza. And improving the lives of Palestinians in the Strip.

Sibling support

Dr. Salah al-Din al-Jaafrawi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the “Mishwar Development Foundation” in Egypt, appreciated the UAE’s launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3,” stressing that the state has taken it upon itself to support and help brothers everywhere, especially in Palestine since the era of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. This humanitarian approach extended until the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressing that this campaign comes from the standpoint of the chivalry that characterizes the leaders of the Emirates.

Al-Jaafrawi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “The UAE embodies the true meaning of chivalry and standing with brothers,” noting that the UAE is always the first to extend a helping hand and help in any disaster that befalls any region of the world without regard to race, religion or gender. It moves from a purely humanitarian standpoint. He pointed out that the directives to support the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, stem from the humanitarian sense that all the people of the Emirates enjoy, pointing out that the UAE’s efforts to support the Palestinian people are always present in the arena, and they are tangible efforts that the world attests to.

Al-Jaafrawi praised the establishment of the field hospital in the Gaza Strip, which handles many critical cases and treats the wounded and injured from Gaza, stressing that the people of Gaza are in dire need of this hospital in light of the withdrawal of most of the hospitals in the Strip from service, stressing that what the UAE is doing in supporting the Palestinian people He will play a major role in alleviating this tragedy, and he will remain a beacon in charitable work and humanitarian efforts, especially in the Palestinian arena now.

Al-Jaafrawi said: “Operation (The Gallant Knight 3) will have a major role and impact on the Palestinian people in Gaza, and he described it as having a great impact because it comes at an important time, as the people of Gaza need all aid and humanitarian support, especially after the interruption of water, medicine, fuel and food.” Pointing out that the UAE has a strong presence on the Arab and international scene, and has been a strong and major supporter of the Palestinian people for decades and not today, expecting this process to achieve its desired goals.