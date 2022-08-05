Official residence of the President of the Republic, Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, cannot be used for contacts, meetings or meetings of campaign candidates that have the character of “public acts”. The ban is in the Elections Law (Law 9504/1997).

The wording of the rule, however, does not specify whether the president who is running for reelection can grant interviews from the location during the election campaign. experts heard by Power 360 differ on the possibility.

The topic came to the fore after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) having conditioned its participation in the “Jornal Nacional” Rede Globo, to the interview in the palace. The broadcaster denied the demand. The Chief Executive later reconsidered and confirmed the trip to the TV news studio in Rio de Janeiro.

The interview is scheduled for August 22. The top 5 candidates in the July 28 Datafolha poll were invited. Are they: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and André Janones (Avante) – who withdrew the candidacy on Thursday (4.Aug).

In the 2014 election, the “Jornal Nacional” interviewed the then president Dilma Rousseff (EN), at Palácio da Alvorada. The broadcaster says “after the 2014 elections, however, it decided that it would always carry out the interviews of all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in its studios, in order to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on equal terms.”

At the beginning of the interview with PT in 2014, the anchor and editor-in-chief of “Jornal Nacional”, William Bonner, said: “That is why we are here today in Brasília, at Palácio da Alvorada, because it is here that we do interviews with presidents who are candidates for reelection”.

Legislation

Pursuant to electoral legislation, public agents and employees may not use the movable and immovable assets of the Union, States, Federal District and municipalities for the benefit of candidates, parties or coalitions.

There is an exception for holding party conventions. City council and assembly buildings, for example, can be used for these meetings. The DC (Christian Democracy) convention that formalized the candidacy of Jose Maria Eymael to the Presidency of the Republic was made at Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo), for example.

According to the law, candidates for re-election to the positions of president, governor, mayor and their respective candidates for vice may use official residences for non-public acts.

The official transport of the President of the Republic can also be used for locomotion in the campaign, provided that the expense is reimbursed by the party or coalition.

Lawyer Samara Castro, who works in the areas of Electoral and Party Law, told the Power 360 that an interview with Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada is considered conduct prohibited by law.

“Precisely because it is prohibited in electoral legislation, it can even have a fine or recognition of abuse of political power”he said. “It doesn’t make any sense to do the interview there. It’s one thing for him to do any interview in his environment as president. He as a candidate has to have parity of arms”.

Lawyer Fernando Neisser, founder of Abradep (Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law), puts this understanding into perspective, given that Alvorada is the president’s home.

“Of course he [Bolsonaro] cannot, in the Palácio do Planalto or at the headquarters of any ministry, conduct an electoral act, interview to talk about the campaign”, declared. “Alvorada, specifically, is complicated because it is a person’s home, where he lives as a citizen. It is not possible to say that the person cannot have any kind of political activity in his house”.

“There is an exception when we talk about the space of the official residence, which is not valid for the work environment”.

According to the lawyer, this type of use does not violate the prohibition established by law. He points out that, in the case of an interview, the situation is more complex, since the candidate for reelection is exercising the mandate.

“In an official act, the press can ask a question about a work or about whether it will participate in the debate. [eleitoral]. It is not a political act for him to speak, to answer one question or another.” Neisser explained that the prohibition of the electoral law was made to prohibit militancy activity inside a public building.

For lawyer Eduardo Schiefler, from Schiefler Advocacia and Master in Law from UnB (University of Brasília), the question to be analyzed in the case is whether an interview would have a public nature prohibited by law.

According to the expert, judgments by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) have defined that acts in this type of place do not have, by themselves, “sufficient strength” to configure the public character, even if it is disclosed in the media.

“Of course they are decisions in specific situations. In the specific case, it would not be possible to say with certainty that the TSE would not consider an interview within Alvorada as a public act”, declared.

“I tend to believe that it would not be [configurado como ato público] by previous decisions of the TSE, and on account of not having been summoned by it [Bolsonaro]. It is not a press conference to talk about campaign proposals”.