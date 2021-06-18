“Distance does not separate true friends, and thousands of miles do not prevent hearts from convergence.” A Chinese proverb Abu Dhabi and Beijing have proven the truth, through the rapid growth of Emirati-Chinese relations, given the depth of their roots, the desire to meet the common interests of both peoples, and the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to Reaching bilateral relations to the stage of comprehensive strategic integration.

According to experts and academics, the development of relations between the two countries is witnessing an unprecedented and unique stage, by restoring the “Belt and Road” project proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, which aims to build a trade and infrastructure network linking Asia with the continents of Europe and Africa. Under the name “Silk Road”, stressing that the UAE relies a lot on the Chinese initiative to enhance its position on the global economic map, as DP World has about 20 terminals, including 6 in South Asia, 4 in China, and other countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Indonesia. In addition to the Emirati investments in the Suez Canal area in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The solid relations between the UAE and the Republic of China officially began on December 3, 1971 (just one day after the establishment of the UAE), when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, sent a telegram to the then Chinese Premier, Xu. In Lai, informing him of the establishment of the state, and “Xu Enlai” responded with a congratulatory telegram, in which he affirmed China’s recognition of the UAE, marking the beginning of a relationship between the two countries that was characterized by continuous development..

While diplomatic relations between Abu Dhabi and Beijing began on November 1, 1984, when Chinese Foreign Minister Wu Juqian paid an official visit to the UAE capital, and in 1985, China opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi, and about two years later, the UAE opened its embassy in Beijing, and in 1988, China opened a consulate in Dubai, and the UAE opened 3 consulates general in China, the first in Hong Kong in 2000, the second in Shanghai in 2009, and another in Guangzhou in 2016.

The continuous mutual visits by officials and leaders of the two countries contributed to pushing forward the Chinese-Emirati diplomatic relations, since its inception, and the first of these visits were those made by former Chinese President Yang Shangkun in 1989 to the UAE, after which the official visits between the two countries followed. .

During the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the UAE in 2018, the two countries raised their bilateral relations to the comprehensive strategic partnership (the highest level of Chinese diplomatic relations), and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, , visited Beijing in July 2019 at the invitation of the Chinese President.

Experts point out that the UAE and China wish to expand the scope of investment, energy supply and bilateral trade volume, enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the fields of finance, production capacity, technology and other fields, and support cooperation with Chinese companies to make Sino-Emirati cooperation the ideal model for cooperation among the countries of the world. A matter confirmed by the Ministry of Economy that “China is a pioneer in the technology of the fifth generation networks, and that his country seeks to have cooperation in this field to achieve a mutual win for both countries“.

With regard to the number of agreements and official visits between the UAE and China, the ministry said: “The number of agreements signed between the two friendly countries is estimated at more than 50 agreements and memoranda of understanding during the period from 2010 until the first half of 2019, most notably the agreement on economic and technical cooperation, according to which the joint economic committee between the two countries was established. The two countries, as well as the investment protection and avoidance of double taxation agreements, the cultural cooperation agreement, and other agreements that had a significant impact on strengthening and developing bilateral cooperation relations in various fields, and in terms of mutual visits, the same period witnessed the organization of high-level visits of senior officials, economic delegations and missions More than 200 commercial visits.

According to statistics and figures, China is the first trading partner of the UAE in non-oil trade, as the volume of non-oil trade exchanges between the two countries amounted to about fifty billion dollars during the year 2019, and the two sides aspire to increase it to more than 200 billion dollars by 2030..

The UAE is constantly seeking to expand its trade and economic relations with China, which has one of the strongest economies in the world. The importance of developing these relations in all fields, especially economic ones, comes from Abu Dhabi’s belief that China has a giant economy, which experts expect to become the largest in the world, and from this The UAE has become the largest economic partner of China in the region.

Over time, the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries have developed to include an increasing range of areas of cooperation, including joint projects and initiatives in the fields of renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure, as well as information and artificial intelligence technologies, in addition to trade exchange and mutual direct investments between the two countries, as well as Technical and technical cooperation.

While the UAE’s exports to China are mainly petroleum, gas, petrochemical, textiles and fish products, the main imports from China to the UAE are concentrated in consumer goods, especially clothing, computers, and telecommunications.

Undoubtedly, the UAE’s impressive oil reserves, financial surpluses and high investment and marketing experiences, as well as relative geographical proximity, are all factors that help activate economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and in this context work is being done to increase exchange Trade in light of the increasing Chinese dependence on Gulf oil, which now represents about 51% of China’s total oil imports from the world.

The UAE plans to benefit from Chinese expertise in technological projects, communications projects, water desalination technologies, and agriculture, as it has already invited Chinese economic activities to set up projects in the Mohammed bin Rashid City of Technology in Jebel Ali, and Emirati officials have drawn the attention of their Chinese counterparts to the fact that the UAE It has national industries that it wants to export, such as aluminum and chemical fertilizers, in order to open markets for it in China.

The UAE has long realized that its orientation towards China is something that will enhance its presence in the global economic scene, especially in light of the two countries’ common desire to achieve development, progress and development at all levels, a desire announced by China through its President Xi Jinping, in an article he wrote under the title “Hand in hand… towards a better future,” he said, “The United Arab Emirates represents an oasis of development in the Arab world,” noting that the two friendly countries complement each other in development, and are important partners for communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, because They have convergent development visions, identical political goals, and growing ties of cooperation.

The UAE is betting on attracting more Chinese tourists to support the country’s important tourism sector, as more than 900,000 Chinese visited the UAE in 2016, and Dubai alone received 540,000 Chinese tourists, making China among the top 10 global markets for tourists to the emirate..

With the establishment of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, China has sought continuous communication and cooperation with member states, and the mutual friendly relations between the two sides have continued to develop, but have taken a more developed direction since 1992, after Beijing invited the GCC countries to attend a conference in Beijing on the private sector from both sides. This was followed by the launch of the first round of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Gulf states and China, which was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh in 2004, and resulted in the signing of a framework agreement on economy, trade, investment and technological cooperation, in July of the same year in Beijing..

Since then, the two sides have been seeking to push forward the FTA negotiations at a faster pace, in preparation for holding the tenth round of negotiations, especially after the Al-Ula Summit, which was held in Saudi Arabia in January 2021, directed the need to move forward with the FTA with China, stressing the importance of the strategic and economic relations that bring the two sides together.

Experts stress that the development of bilateral relations between China and the Gulf states in general, and the UAE in particular, over the past many years, proves that respect, mutual trust and a common vision are the things that lay the necessary foundation for the development of relations between countries. .



