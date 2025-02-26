Experts detail in the Argentine Congress that Milei was key in the cryptocurrency scandal

The Communications and Informatics Commission of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina began on Tuesday to analyze the cryptocurrency scandal promoted by President Javier Milei, $ LIBRA. With the absence of the deputies of the parties that support the Government, several experts passed through the Chamber who warned about the key role of the Head of State in the promotion of cryptocurrency.

The president of the Argentine Blockchain Foundation, Guido Zatloukal, warned a finding of another of the guests, the engineer specialized in systems Fernando Molina: that 85% of the Token (active) of $ Libra was in the hands of 10 Wallets (Wallets) and began buying the cryptmoned from a penny to a dollar. Then, Molina, in teleconference from the United States, where she works, said that 74 wallets acquired the cryptoactive 22 seconds before Milei promoted it through the networks last Friday 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Zatloukal counted more than 45,000 transactions with $ Libra. The price rose less than an hour after the president’s message, when the mass sales of the creators of Tokensaccording to the president of the Foundation. “That generated the decline (of the price). It is a classic maneuver of scams in the world Blockchain, ”said the expert, who caught the attention that was not offered as Memecoina crypto joking, but like Utility Tokenthat is, that Milei presented it as a vehicle to invest in the Argentine SMEs.

“You can find out the creators of the maneuver for the regulation of the United States. The names appear when he interacted with a Exchange (Species of crypto exchange house) centralized, such as Kraken. This may require the authorities, ”he said. Then, Santiago Siri, president of The Democracy Os Foundation, agreed that the information of the names of Kraken and his rival Bybit should be requested.

“Milei’s tweet was fundamental for the growth” of the price of $ Libra, said Zatloukal. Siri agreed: “There is a call to the president’s action because he included in the tweet the link and the contract.” He also considered the purchases 22 seconds before the promotional message of the president in networks. He also recalled that Hayden Davis, CEO of the $ Libra creator, Keiser Venture, has said that he has 100 million dollars in his possession that are “from Argentina”, but they are in four wallets, of which three are Multisig; That is, they need two signatures to move the money.

The expert also pointed out that Milei refused to meet with his friend and creator of one of the most important cryptocurrencies, Ethereum, the Russian Vitalik Buterin, although he proposed to the presidential advisor Demian Reidel. Instead, President and his sister Karina Milei gathered several times with Davis. “Due to ignorance, or not, the states are buying smoke” about the crypto, warned the programmer Maximiliano Fortman, director of Itmaster Academy, who deepened the epidemic of pyramid scams that affects millions of citizens in the world.

Molina denied, on the other hand, the comparison of Milei of this business with betting on a casino: “It is not a casino but a poker or trick party … the problem is that you play against people who know the letters that are going to come out ” “$ 1 billion of $ were created, 50 % remained in a kind of vault until 2027. Only 50 % circulated. There is something strange behind this Token, ”warned the engineer.

Laureano Bielsa lawyer considered that there was a “patrimonial impairment” to those who lost with the investment. “It is clear that Milei makes deception. For that he made use of the presidential account, with gray tilde; It is not his own account, as he said. Without Milei there would have been no scam, we must determine guilt, ”he concluded.

Instead, the accountant Gustavo Nigohohosian seemed to excuse the president. Although he acknowledged that he lacked his white paper, the document detailing the characteristics of each cryptocurren A public act. He then asked that Davis invest the money in the SMEs and give accounts of it.