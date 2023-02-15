International experts delivered this Wednesday (15) to the magistrate Paola Plaza a report with crucial information on the death of the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda and which, according to his family exclusively told EFE, would prove that he was poisoned after the military coup of 1973 .

The delivery of the report, carried out by specialists from Canada, Denmark and Chile, was made by the coordinator of the panel of experts, Gloria Ramírez, amidst great expectations.

The expected delivery date for the complete report, including annexes, bibliographies and other documents, is March 7th.

The nephew of the 1971 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, Rodolfo Reyes, who had access to the documents as the author of the case, told EFE on Monday (14) that the expert concluded that the clostridium botulinum found in the writer’s remains “was in his body at the time of death” and that the corpse was not contaminated after it was buried.

“Now we know that Clostridium botulinum should not have been on Neruda’s remains. What does that mean? That Neruda was assassinated, there was intervention in 1973 by state agents,” said Reyes.

Neruda died on the night of September 23, 1973 at the Clínica Santa María, in downtown Santiago, 12 days after the military coup that overthrew his friend, President Salvador Allende.

The bacterium was found in 2017 in one of Neruda’s teeth by another panel of experts, who discarded the dictatorship’s version and rejected that the cause of death was “cachexia” (extreme weakness), caused by advanced prostate cancer that had affected him since 1969.

Clostridium botulinum, responsible for botulism, is a bacillus that is usually found in the soil and can cause problems in the nervous system and even death.

Now it remains to be seen how and who introduced the botulinum toxin into the body of the author of “Twenty Love Poems and a Desperate Song”.

Much of Neruda’s family supports the version of Manuel Araya, his former driver and one of the last people to see him alive.

According to Araya, whose testimony served as the basis for the complaint made by the Communist Party and gave rise to the investigation in 2011, the poet was poisoned by an injection in the abdomen given by a secret agent of the regime posing as a doctor from the Santa María Clinic.

The conclusions of this new expert report were supposed to be known on February 3, but the hearing was canceled due to connection problems with one of the experts.

The hearing was rescheduled for February 6, but also suspended due to alleged disagreements between experts. “We are satisfied and sad, because now we know that they killed him. Before, we assumed things, but this investigation revealed the truth: Neruda was murdered”, declared Reyes on Monday.