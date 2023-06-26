The Senate Social Affairs Committee discussed the issue and proposed to resume the debate on the health of people over 60

Brazil ages in a scenario of growing poverty, violence and threat to democracy, which requires the strengthening of policies in defense of the elderly. The assessment was made on Tuesday (20.jun.2023) by participants in an interactive public hearing promoted by the CAS (Social Affairs Commission) of the Senate.

In addition to complying with the legislation already in force, the exhibitors demanded the reactivation of the CNDPI (National Council for the Rights of the Elderly Person), demobilized by the Decree 9.893, of 2019. The CNDPI is part of the structure of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship.

During the meeting, Senator styvenson valentine (Podemos-RN), which proposed holding the debate, criticized the absence of the national secretary for the Promotion and Defense of the Rights of Elderly People from the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, Alexandre da Silva, invited to present the work plan for the biennium 2023-2025. He also regretted the absence of the national secretary of Care and Family of the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Laís Wendel Abramo.

“I hope you have a good justification for missing a public hearing in the Federal Senate to discuss politics, even more so in a committee like this, which is for Social Affairs, which has this pertinence and this obligation”he said.

In addition to criticizing the federal government for not including the elderly in a recent debt renegotiation program, Styvenson cited data from the first 5 months of 2023 from Disque 100, which received 47,000 complaints of violence against the elderly and recorded 282,000 violations of rights, with an increase of 57% in the number of complaints and 87% in violations, compared to the numbers for 2022.

Abandonment, discrimination, physical, sexual, psychological and property violence are the most frequent complaints on the Disque 100. One in every 3 elderly people in the country is in a situation of poverty or social vulnerability. There are more than 10 million seniors enrolled in the government’s Single Registry, according to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance. In the last 4 years, delinquency grew 33% among the elderly. The indebtedness of people over 60 years old is already considered the largest in the history of the country. From 2019 to 2023, there was an increase of 3.4 million defaulters aged over 60 in Brazil. The average debt amount exceeds R$ 4,360, according to Serasa.

“Aging with dignity”

First holder of the SNDPI (National Secretariat for the Promotion and Defense of the Rights of the Elderly), professor at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte) and representative of the Platform for Elderly People with Citizenship and Justice, Maria Socorro Medeiros de Morais defended the right to aging with dignity, in addition to strengthening policies aimed at the elderly and the Councils for the Rights of Elderly People. She also said that it is necessary to disclose the Statute of the Elderly “so that young people respect the elderly person”.

“Public policy cannot be made with one’s back to society. The State and Municipal Councils for the Elderly are of singular importance. There is no public policy without money. Eighty-five percent of people are aging in Brazilian cities”he declared.

The former holder of the SNDPI also demanded ratification, by the National Congress, of the Inter-American Convention on the Human Rights of Elderly People, concluded in 2017. And she defended the inclusion of the elderly in the agenda of debates of the state authorities.

“We were 30 million elderly people in 2017, today we are 35 million, 15% of the population. It is necessary to have public policies for women who age unassisted, abandoned by their families and by the Brazilian State. There is a considerable decrease in the 19-year-old population and an increase in the 55-year-old population”he stated.

The former secretary said that she expects from the current government an intersectoral integrated national plan to defend the rights of the elderly, which includes national policies for the elderly, the Statute for the Elderly, national conferences on the subject, participatory democracy, dialogue close ties with the Three Powers and bodies dedicated to the cause, in addition to adequate funding for aging policies.

“Institutional Violence”

The former president of the National Council for the Rights of the Elderly, Maria Lucia Secoti Filizola, emphasized that the body is indispensable in the elaboration of public policies to support aging. In addition to highlighting that social participation is guaranteed in the Constitution and needs to be promoted for the citizen, she defended the auditing of the FNI (National Fund for the Elderly) and the review of the normative acts that involved or should have involved the CNDPI.

“We don’t have to keep asking for a blessing to enter the cabinet, there is a space for the population. We are without a National Council. If it’s permanent space, how is it not working? He hasn’t been working, strictly speaking, since 2019, since our removal from office. The monitoring and inspection of the national policy is the responsibility of the councils”he said.

Popular participation

The representative of the Network of Councils for the Elderly of the Metropolitan Region of Vale do Paraíba and North Coast of São Paulo, which covers 39 municipalities, Person Cândido Matias da Silva stressed that, without popular participation and democracy, there is no way to measure the development of the country none.

“The first thing we must do is embrace the 1988 Constitution very strongly, especially us elderly people, because our rights are guaranteed there. The great historical violence committed against the elderly in this country was the institutional violence that caused severe risks and structural damage that hit our National Council of Elderly People in full, with the enactment of Decree 9.893, causing the removal of a democratically elected collegiate”he stated.

violence in homes

Lawyer and consultant in Education, the representative of social movements for the rights of the elderly, Bahij Amin Aur, said that violence against the elderly is widespread “Visibly and Invisibly” within their own homes, where, most of the time, aggressions against older people are practiced.

“This issue deserves permanent attention, and not just for a day or a month, because it persists over time without any solution. The number of increasing complaints indicates that there is greater awareness. It is from conscience that the denunciation against violations on the Dial 100 arises. In any case, there must be measures, including legislative ones, and in this it is not necessary to emphasize that some measures can be carried out, which does not necessarily mean that they are effective”he declared.

Amin also advocated carrying out a study to identify the multiplicity of forms of violence against the elderly, as a way of making it possible to classify these crimes.

“Rape occurs, for the most part, within the family itself. The path is social education through the mass media to reach the entire population”he concluded.

With information from Senate Agency.