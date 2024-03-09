At the hearing, debaters discussed criteria and strategies that guarantee the sustainability of journalistic activity

O CCS (Social Communication Council) of Congress debated on Monday (4.Mar.2024) the remuneration of journalistic content by digital platforms, the so-called big techs. At the public hearing, debaters discussed the criteria and strategies that guarantee the sustainability of journalistic activity and more transparent rules in the actions of platforms and social networks.

According to Marisa von Bülowteacher at UnB (University of Brasília), the debate is complex and involves interrelated issues, such as 1) who is entitled to receive remuneration, two) what is the definition of professional journalism, 3) what should be paid and 4) who should pay.

“We have an additional layer of complexity that has to do with the use of artificial intelligence, the use of newspaper databases to feed and train artificial intelligence applications and models”declared Marisa.

The professor states that there is a problem with the lack of data from digital platforms and information from the agreements on the subject made in other countries. According to her, this lack of transparency harms the decision-making process in Brazil.

Marisa stated that it is necessary to avoid the debate focusing on the two largest companies, Google, the main search engine on the internet, and Meta, responsible for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“It’s not just a question of resources for journalism. It’s also a question about how the platforms are working and how they are disseminating, distributing and using content”declared the teacher.

The objective of the public hearing was to support the council's report on bills that deal with the topic.

Professional journalism

The president of ANGEL (National Newspaper Association), Marcelo Rech, stated that the debate on remuneration is related to press freedom and the social value of journalism in combating disinformation. According to him, the professional press has been “financially devastated”even in the case of digital native vehicles, which were born in the internet era.

“It is not freedom of the press for the sake of freedom of the press, but for what it means for global stability and democracy on the planet. The effort has to be made not by the means, how we are going to get there, and understanding how effective we are in, on the one hand, reversing the decomposition of professional journalism and, on the other, stimulating the emergence of new initiatives ”said Rech.

Francisco Brito Cruzexecutive director of the research organization InternetLabdeclared that a vision “holistic” that considers the different framings of the problem, including that digital transformation has disorganized the journalism market. For him, the issue of remuneration must be the target of short and long-term solutions.

“It seems to me that there is a scenario that calls for a more comprehensive intervention, but strategic and more long-term and not just this mandatory transfer [de recursos]but a true state policy”declared Cruz.

Councilor Maria José Braga, representative of the professional category of journalists, defended a public fund to support and promote journalism that is transparent, with criteria and that is not used to “strengthen oligopolies”.

According to her, there is a need for more than one alternative for financing and strengthening journalistic organizations. The existence of the fund, according to the counselor, would not eliminate the debate about remuneration for the use of content by platforms.

“If I did a job and someone is using my work to make more money, that is, to make profits, then I, by rights, have to keep at least a small percentage of that profit that is being generated with the work. my work. This applies to journalistic companies and also to other organizations that produce journalism.”declared Maria José.

Projects in the Legislature

Representative of civil society on the council, journalist Bia Barbosa defended the resumption of processing of projects that deal with remuneration for content on the internet. For her, the matter should be treated as a priority in the Legislature.

Despite defending an in-depth debate on the topic, advisor João Camilo Júnior, representative of television companies, expressed concern about losing sight of the urgency and timing politician to approve a regulation.

In 2023, remuneration for journalistic content was debated and included in the PL report 2,630 from 2020known as the fake newswhich holds platforms responsible for disseminating fake news and disinformation.

The senator's proposal Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE), was approved in the Senate in September 2020 and is currently being processed in the Chamber. Due to lack of consensus among deputies and after strong pressure from big techsthe text was removed from the agenda and was not voted on.

In Congress, there are several bills on the subject and on reviewing the Copyright Law. Also being processed in the PL Chamber 2,370 of 2019which, among other measures, obliges digital platforms to pay artists and journalistic companies for the content created.

Advice

The collegiate is an auxiliary body of Congress and is responsible for carrying out studies, opinions, recommendations and other requests on social communication in Brazil. It is provided for in the 1988 Federal Constitution, but was only created in 1991. It is made up of 13 full members and 13 substitutes, including representatives from the media sector and members of civil society.

The meeting on Monday (4th March) was chaired by Patricia Blanco, vice-president of the board and executive president of Instituto Palavra Aberta. She said that the issue of journalistic remuneration on the internet had already been debated at a hearing in August 2023, but that the discussion was not enough to produce a report on the topic.

With information from Senate Agency.