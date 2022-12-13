Experts discussed this Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) how it will be possible to guarantee data security in the digital world. Representatives of central bankthe private sector and data protection entity assess that the scenario is challenging and that evolution is constant to guarantee the reliability of the financial system.

Adalberto Felinto da Cruz Junior, boss of the Department of Strategic Management and Specialized Supervision of the central bank, said the innovations are causing a radical change in the financial system. According to him, the changes have reverberated and led to a strengthening of society, especially companies and enterprises.

🇧🇷This is not in spite of security, it is precisely with security. This segmentation and the concern with the good management of cybernetic and digital risks, the fight against fraud and data protection, is an important dimension of this progress that has been made in terms of the development of these products“, said.

He quoted the ScheduleBC# which also has a proposal to improve digital systems. Adalberto stated that the identification of major weaknesses creates a greater asset in the reliability of the tools.



Ton Molina/Poder360 – 13.Dec.2022 Adalberto Felintor, head of the Strategic Management and Specialized Supervision Department of the Central Bank, at a Poder360 and PicPay event

INVESTMENT IN PROTECTION

Danilo Caffaro, Vice President of Financial Services for Individuals at PicPaystated that digital security is “vital” to the financial system. He said that the issue does not only encompass the protection of data or financial information, but also the reliability of the financial system.

🇧🇷From a certain point onwards, when customers stop trusting the financial system because they no longer feel secure in keeping their money in a particular institution because it could be the target of fraud, you are taking away the foundation of the financial system, which is trust”, said. PicPay has almost tripled investments in the last year to ensure cybersecurity. There are more than 20 million users with BRL 10 billion in account balance.

For him, more and more technologies are emerging for good and for bad, and that it is always necessary to readapt security measures to guarantee the reliability of systems. He said that there is attention to account openings. There is a possibility of ideological falsehood and it is necessary to mitigate scammers who impersonate someone else, such as using facial biometrics technologies, proof of life, documents, device information and others.



Ton Molina/Poder360 – 13.Dec.2022 Danilo Caffaro, Vice President of Financial Services for Individuals at PicPay, said that it is necessary to guarantee trust in the financial system

FRAUD PROTECTION

Marcel Mascarenhas, attorney and former deputy attorney general of BC, declared that the LGPD (General Data Protection Law) placed the protection of personal data as the central figure in all legal relationships in the country. But he declared that the legislation also deals with economic and technological development, innovation and free enterprise and competition.

🇧🇷We are facing a scenario that presupposes the possibility of using personal data both for the benefit of the holders and also for the benefit of the development of economic activities, provided, of course, that certain principles, rules and conduct are observed.”, he declared.

Mascarenhas said the security of financial and payment systems is broader than data protection.



Ton Molina/Poder360 – 13.Dec.2022 Lawyer Marcel Mascarenhas said that, historically, the financial system has been able to guarantee the security of population data

🇧🇷It involves the security of transactions and systems, prevention of money laundering, the user experience, the transparency that the user needs to have in relation to all products and services, the fight against crime”said the lawyer.

According to him, the current scenario is one of challenges for institutions, such as electronic document validation, facial recognition, biometrics in general and geolocation. These functionalities need to be secure so as not to harm bank customers. Virtual assets and the metaverse are innovations that will need mechanisms to ensure the reliability of systems.

🇧🇷The positive side is that the financial and payments system has a successful experience in the processing of personal data”, said Mascarenhas. The lawyer stated that the regulations contribute to investment in consumer and business protection.

RISKS TO SOCIETY

Alessandra Monteiro Martins, vice-president of the Ibraspd (Brazilian Institute for Data Security, Protection and Privacy), stated that there is a great challenge for information security. She criticized the regulatory framework.

According to her, the Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Framework It is “overly” theoretical and did not address the practice of technology.

🇧🇷You have a regulation that is far from what the world is talking about regulating artificial intelligence, because it will impact data protection. […] If I do not set limits for it, I may result in the loss or impairment of the holder’s rights.”said Alexandra.



Ton Molina/Poder360 – 13.Dec.2022 Alessandra Monteiro Martins, is vice president of Ibraspd (Brazilian Institute for Data Security, Protection and Privacy

The vice president of Ibraspd said that the damage from a data leak is “incalculable🇧🇷 She responded to a speech by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who said that the leaks registered in Pix are not “sensitive” information, such as the person’s name and CPF.

🇧🇷I am concerned, yes, with the CPF🇧🇷 […] The guy wants to know if the CPF has an owner, exists and is active. If the CPF is active, I don’t need to go deep [web] not even in the dark [web]I go to Google and pull up the person’s entire file, I set up a profile and there’s a giant challenge for facial biometrics: the deepfake”, he declared.

Alessandra said that a person can impersonate another with photos of her on social networks and personal data. She said that a scammer can, for example, create a bank account with information from another consumer. 🇧🇷How is the holder going to prove that he didn’t do it? The deepfake is so well done”, he declared.

The vice-president of Ibraspd said that artificial intelligence has limits and that digital tools are also used in a distorted way.

