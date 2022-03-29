Speakers during the “Future of Blockchain Technology” session emphasized that the use of cryptocurrencies in financial transactions provides greater transparency than dealing with traditional currencies, and leads to a reduction in fraud in the money market. They said that the most important challenge facing these currencies is that most people do not know the analysis of the world of technology.

In detail, the speakers: CEO of Binance Company, Shang Bang Zhao, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “O Shares Investments”, Kevin O’Leary, and founder of “SM Entertainment”, Su Man Lee, considered in the session presented by American journalist Hannah Murphy, that Dealing with modern technologies, such as “blockchain”, “metaverse” and “bitcoin”, requires regulation and legislation commensurate with the apparent development in these technologies, noting that “legislation and regulation will make modern technologies more acceptable to everyone, because they will then be more reassured. on their financial dealings.

“Using (Bitcoin) makes fundraising and donations easier than using traditional currencies, in addition to the many services provided by cryptocurrencies, to facilitate financial transactions,” said Shang Bang Zhao, via video call, stressing that cryptocurrencies will be in the short term complementary to currencies. traditional.

He added that the dealer in cryptocurrencies, including the “NFT” technology, can increase the sales of his products by more than 90%, from his use of traditional currencies, noting that the “NFT” technology or “non-replaceable tokens” will continue in the future, and will expand. Dealing area. Su Man Lee said that “blockchain” technology has a strong impact on entertainment and culture, as it has provided creators with a large space to display their cultural and artistic production, in addition to gaining a larger audience of followers. He pointed out that the impact of technology on culture in the Middle East will find space, given the pride that this region enjoys in its cultures, both past and present. He added, “We have to preserve the transmission of culture and the basic heritage to future generations, and modern technology will help us to preserve this legacy and transmit it well,” noting the need to focus on thinking about arithmetic equations, and the mechanism of mixing culture with craftsmanship, in addition to using cryptocurrencies to enhance culture. . He stated that when everyone was talking about the Internet, we were talking about culture through “blockchain”, where something useful for humanity can be created using this technology, and then “blockchain” can be used in an easier way to facilitate creativity and cultural development.

Kevin O’Leary said that cryptocurrencies have not received much use or investment, and therefore it is necessary to put in place legislation and regulations that ensure the financial security of users of this type of currency, stressing that such legislation will encourage a large deal in encrypted currencies.

And about the most prominent challenges for the “Blockchain”, that most people do not know the analysis of the world of technology, although law enforcement agencies are thoroughly aware of it.



