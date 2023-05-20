admin3i

05/20/2023 – 1:20 am

Montana’s outright ban on TikTok is headed for a court battle, as experts question whether the move is even technically feasible.

Montana is the first state in the country to ban the use of the platform. The law will take effect next year, amid debate over the impact and safety of the popular short-video sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

“You would have to build the Great Wall of Montana,” said Tarah Wheeler, director of cybersecurity firm Red Queen Dynamics and senior fellow on Global Cyber ​​Policy at the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations, referring to the historic Great Wall of China. .

“You can’t maintain a state ban and stay free of the kind of surveillance you’re trying to escape,” he added.

The move will serve as a legal test case for a nationwide ban on the platform, something lawmakers in Washington have increasingly called for.

Five TikTok creators in the state have already filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that the ban is illegal and violates free speech rights.

– Difficult to fulfill –

Several American politicians accuse the app of being under the tutelage of the Chinese government and of being a spying tool for Beijing. TikTok unequivocally denies this charge. And, in that context, it faces the White House ultimatum to separate from its Chinese owners, or stop operating in the United States.

According to the law signed into law on Wednesday (17) by Governor Greg Gianforte, a violation occurs each time “a user accesses TikTok, is offered the possibility to access TikTok or to download TikTok”.

In the opinion of Cyber ​​Threat Alliance director Michael Daniel, Montana would not be able to enforce this ban “without doing a bunch of other things that we don’t want governments at any level in the United States to be able to do.”

Young TikTok fans are likely to take advantage of free software to get a virtual private network (VPN) through which people change device locations.

Additionally, it’s possible for tech-savvy Montana teens to use the VPN to be seen logging in from other states, Wheeler explained, which also presents vulnerabilities to spyware, or malware lurking on some VPN networks.

– Teenagers being teenagers –

While the ban was passed on the grounds of protecting TikTok users in Montana from alleged Chinese meddling, there has been no clear evidence of this, said Jason Kelley, acting director of the Internet rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation.

It is the lack of a national data privacy law in the United States that leaves users vulnerable, with free corridors to compile and sell information from Internet users, he added.

“If China wants user data, they can just go buy it,” Kelley told AFP.

The bill behind the ban mentioned TikTok pranks dubbed “challenges”. A Montana legislator lamented that his son had participated in one of them.

“Reading between the lines, I think these lawmakers are angry because they don’t understand TikTok culture and how young people use” the app, Kelley added.

“Montana lawmakers wanted to do anything to counterbalance the negative impact of teens being teens and also TikTok’s influence to do stupid things,” he opined.

The ban will take effect in 2024, but will be lifted if TikTok is acquired by a company incorporated in a country not considered by the United States to be a foreign threat, the text of the law says.
























