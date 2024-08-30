The arborists who have studied the health of the century-old ficus tree in the Triana neighbourhood of Seville, which underwent radical pruning just two years ago, have given it up for dead. The tree, 111 years old and declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC), became a symbol of the struggle of environmentalists and residents to save it from the felling proposed by the Dominican religious order and authorised by the City Council. A judge ordered the felling to be halted in August 2022, but was late by a few hours as the workers worked at night to speed up the cuts with their chainsaws and almost finish off the specimen, before the courts intervened the following morning to stop it. The drastic pruning has had, two years later, a lethal result.

The Seville City Council (PP) assures that For a year now he has been trying to give the tree palliative care. The tree was given a chance to survive, but with 70% of its structure gone, the specimen only has one vein of sap in the trunk with no capacity for regeneration, according to experts. It is very weakened by the necrosis it suffers, the cracking of the trunk and the pathogenic fungi installed in its roots and which have decomposed the wood. “There is no chance of survival,” agree the arborists. The City Council has now commissioned a report to determine the way forward, with two options: to keep the dry stump 10 metres high, as the ecologists want, or to plant another tree to provide shade on a corner with a lot of traffic from residents and tourists, and with temperatures soaring in summer due to the urban asphalt. The ficus, planted in 1913, reached 24 metres in height and had the status of a monument due to its declaration as BIC.

“When you prune so aggressively, you remove the leaf mass, which is its way of feeding, because it creates its food through the leaves. If there are no leaves for photosynthesis, it suffers root loss and roots begin to die, breaking the growth spiral. In addition, the ficus is greatly affected by the sun and the entire southwest face was exposed, while the north face was the last to die. The tree has not had the resources to feed itself,” explains Pedro Rodríguez, an arborist who has cared for the ficus from the summer of 2023 until this spring.

Sources from the Seville delegation of Parks and Gardens who request anonymity, clarify: “We thought that it would have the vitality to recover and that is why in the first months we facilitated this regeneration. We tried to free the soil to aerate the nutrition of the roots after the paving interventions carried out during the last 100 years. We gave it nutrients and mycorrhizae. [hongos simbióticos que impulsan el desarrollo de las raíces]but the tree has gone backwards and there are no signs of new shoots or possibility of survival.”

The centenary ficus of Seville, before and after its drastic pruning.

Another expert from an external company who has treated the ficus over the last year and who asks not to be identified agrees with the diagnosis: “The tree is 99% dead, it has an irreversible decline and it died due to the atrocity. The efforts to revive it have not been successful. It is a sad issue because we have invested a lot of time and because the initial dispute between the parish priest and Parks and Gardens could have been avoided. It has been a slow agony of a living being, it is hard.”

During this stifling summer, environmentalists have called on neighbours to collectively water the tree with buckets, but experts have warned that a higher than necessary flow and humidity could accelerate the appearance of diseases.

The City Council, which claims to have spent 13,000 euros on maintaining the ficus tree last year, is now preparing a technical report to resolve the issue. “This will determine the next steps after the damage caused by the radical de-boning in the attempted felling, which destroyed 70% of the tree’s structure and eliminated its capacity to photosynthesize, nourish, breathe and live,” announced the delegate for Trees, Parks and Gardens, Evelia Rincón, last Monday.

One of the ideas on the table is to look for specimens that are as iconic as the ficus and that give the area shade like it once had. Rodríguez explains: “If the stump is safe, it can be left there for its symbolic value. The problem is that it does not provide shade or ecosystem benefits.” Professor of Ecology at the University of Seville, Enrique Figueroa, adds: “The ficus is a symbol of the citizen struggle and we will never have the ficus that we had before this savagery.” The environmentalists denounce that the tree has not been watered this year and demand that the City Council keep the stump: “The ficus must stay the same as the oak of Guernica, which has regenerated several times. It is an icon and historical emblem of the neighbourhood and a warning of what should not be done with the trees of Seville,” claims Javier Ros, spokesman for the platform in defence of the century-old tree.

Meanwhile, the parish priest of the San Jacinto church next to the ficus, Javier Rodríguez, who requested that the tree be removed when it was on his property, before the City Council bought the corner last year, is now passing the buck: “I didn’t intend to do anything wrong as some people thought. I was trying to do what was right according to the law, but it was reversed. Maybe I was wrong.” [al solicitar el apeo del ficus]”But I did it in good faith. I will be satisfied if it is lifted in the next month, obviously.”

Original state of the ficus in an image included in the report of the parish of San Jacinto.

In order to authorise the felling and to rule out alternative measures such as a pergola, the City Council argued that the safety of pedestrians was endangered due to previous accidents and that the roots damaged the stability of the church. The 9th Contentious Court warned that it was considering stopping the felling, but the mayor, despite knowing that the judge had only two days to make a decision because it was a precautionary measure, decided not to wait under the pretext that the felling was being promoted by the Church, and gave the green light to the parish priest.

Why did the City Council take action without waiting for the judge to study the case?

“In compliance with the legal and administrative security that governs any administrative act, the order to stop the license by the Seville City Council was given once the court order was notified to the City Council,” says Antonio Muñoz, the former socialist mayor who authorized the controversial felling. The felling was started to cut down the ficus and during the work the order to stop it was given. “Fernando Mora Figueroa [ex director general de Medio Ambiente] “He said that they were bombarding him with this issue and he called me to order me to keep the felling to severe pruning. But of course, the cuts we made were not to leave it alive, but to kill it. Halfway through they changed their minds,” reveals Alfonso Antolín, advisor of the firm Seanto, in charge of the felling.

The ficus, habitat of hundreds of birds for decades, was not included in the municipal inventory of singular trees of 2023 or the previous one of 2022. The procedural guide to protect these enormous specimens, through a legal regulation, is still pending to be drafted by the Seville City Council. This key explains why in 2022 the City Council did not have a clear protocol to follow and improvisation reigned at critical moments of pruning the spectacular branches, almost one metre in diameter. The catalogue of singular trees, which is available in all major Spanish cities, includes specimens from public parks and gardens such as the Alcázar in Seville, but also from private residences such as the Palacio de Dueñas de la Casa de Alba in the Andalusian capital.

In order to reverse the sensitivity of the political power towards trees, the technical agricultural engineer Felipe Marín has denounced before the Andalusian Ombudsman the bad pruning carried out by the City Council of Seville – in Santa Cecilia street for example – and another 30 Andalusian Town Councils governed by different parties. “The good pruning of expert arborists is not noticeable and respects the structure of the tree, but science has not reached the Town Councils. The voter believes that they are taking care of the trees – with lollipop-type pruning – due to the huge disconnection with nature that citizens have. Given the obvious advance of climate change in cities, I consider absurd pruning to be a misappropriation of funds, which also affects the health of the tree and provides less shade. Only the City Council of Seville answered my complaint to the Ombudsman, and it did so to lie,” he accuses. “In towns like Bollullos de la Mitación or Guillena, an arborist cries,” he concludes.