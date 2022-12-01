Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

The earthquakes in Central Greece were also felt in the capital Athens. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Mara Brandl

Numerous earthquakes have shaken Greece since Tuesday morning. Experts do not rule out that a stronger main earthquake could be imminent.

Athens – Early on Tuesday morning (November 29), strong earthquakes in Greece roused thousands of people from their sleep. Since then, the earth in the south-east of the island of Euboea has repeatedly quaked, with a magnitude between 4.4 and 5 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt throughout central Greece and also in the capital Athens, around 60 kilometers away. Residents and experts are worried because: It is unclear whether the main tremor is still pending.

Earthquake in Greece: Experts surprised – “Area was considered one of the safest for many years”

Greek seismologists were surprised that the tectonic plates in this region were moving so much. “This area was considered one of the safest in Greece for many years,” Vassilis Karastathis, deputy director of the Geodynamic Institute in Athens, told the newspaper To proto topic.

On Wednesday night alone, around 80 smaller and larger earthquakes were counted in the region. Many people slept in their cars for fear of new strong earthquakes. A strong earthquake shook Greece in September of this year – a world-famous beach had to be closed after a landslide. In October 2021, the holiday island of Crete was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale.

The Richter scale to illustrate earthquake strength: Strength 3 to 4: very light earthquakes; often noticeable, but damage is very rare Strength 4 to 5: light earthquakes; visible moving of room objects, shaking noises; usually no damage Strength 5 to 6: medium earthquakes; Serious damage to vulnerable buildings, light or no damage to strong buildings Strength 6 to 7: strong earthquakes; Destruction within a radius of up to 70 kilometers Strength 7 to 8: large earthquakes; destruction over large areas Strength 8 to 9: very large earthquakes; Destruction in areas of several hundred kilometers Strength 9 to 10: extremely large earthquakes; Destruction in areas of thousands of kilometers Strength ≥ 10: global catastrophe; has never been registered Source: German Geothermal Association

Earthquake also felt in Athens – is the main earthquake still to come?

The current earthquake in Greece is “a horizontal fault in the direction of Athens,” Akis Tselentis, director of the Geodynamic Institute, told Skai on Wednesday. “That’s why the quake (on Tuesday evening) was felt so strongly in the capital.” According to experts, it is currently unclear whether a stronger main tremor is still pending.

On Wednesday morning, the assessment of the damage caused by the earthquakes began. Pictures showed cracks on walls of houses. So far, however, no injuries or major damage have been reported. Local people are advised to avoid old stone farmhouses. Schools remained closed. (ph/dpa)