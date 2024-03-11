Home page World

The holiday season on Lake Garda is about to start, but the most famous coastal road will probably remain closed. There is still a risk of landslides.

Tremosine – When Daniel Craig, in his role as secret agent James Bond in the film “Quantum of Solace”, races along a narrow mountain road on Lake Garda in Italy, shots are fired and serious collisions occur. In one scene, two carabinieri plunge their vehicle into the depths.

A real incident on the famous Strada della Forra (SP38) ended more lightly. In December 2023, a huge debris avalanche occurred on the coastal road in the municipality of Tremosine. Nevertheless, parts of the idyllic road on the west coast of Lake Garda have been closed ever since. Initial geological studies now show that the coastal road will probably not be able to open to traffic for some time.

Iconic Lake Garda road remains closed due to serious safety concerns

Winston Churchill is said to have once described it as the eighth wonder of the world and the Strada della Forra not only offers an impressive backdrop for films. Thousands of travelers also take the route along the narrow road and through the numerous tunnels every year. In the summer of 2023, an SUV caused a kilometer-long traffic jam on the iconic road. Now, however, the instability of the Strada della Forra means that cars can no longer move.

The famous Strada della Forra has been closed to traffic since the massive landslide in December 2023. © pond5/Imago

A study carried out on behalf of the province of Brescia has now shown provisionally that the risk of further landslides and debris avalanches has not been averted. Like, among other things, the Corriere della Sera reported, further investigations need to be carried out. However, the experts made it clear to the responsible provincial council that the “closure of the SP38 was necessary due to serious safety concerns”.

Two possible dangers and two potential measures for Strada della Forra

The tunnels in particular are threatened loudly Giornale di Brescia There are currently two scenarios: On the one hand, the rock could cause the tunnel vault to collapse from above, and on the other hand, it could also collapse downwards. Only when further results of the geological investigations are available can the authorities consider which measures should be taken to secure the slope. There is room to strengthen the existing structures, but also to build a new gallery.

“We understand the inconvenience experienced by the residents of Tremosine and the concerns related to the impending start of the tourist season, but we cannot forego carrying out all the necessary investigations to ensure that residents and visitors are on an absolutely safe basis “We can travel by road,” said Emanuele Moraschini, President of the Province of Brescia, commenting on the situation.

Financial resources are available for safety work – rockfalls also occur elsewhere on Lake Garda

Provincial Councilor Paolo Fontana assumes that the analyzes will not be completed within a few days or weeks. When the road will be passable again is still up in the air. At least one thing is certain in the event of a final report on the geological situation on the rocky slope: the province has already raised the necessary financial resources for the safety work, says Fontana positively.

A few kilometers further north, on the equally idyllic Gardesana riverside road, between Riva and Limone, a rockslide occurred at the beginning of March. Luckily no people were hurt there either.