Experts interviewed by Izvestia on September 3 talked about the benefits and pitfalls of building a dacha yourself or buying a finished one, for example, in a dacha community. Also, experts analyzed the features of the construction of a turnkey dacha from companies offering such services.

Buying a finished cottage on the secondary market

Architect Alexei Karachinsky believes that the market for ready-made summer cottages – houses for seasonal living with adjoining plots – is underdeveloped in Russia. According to him, in most cases these are “dilapidated and outdated houses, problems with communications inherited from previous generations.”

By purchasing such real estate, the location and quality of the site itself is assessed, and the cost of buildings is lost in the value of the land, he said. At the same time, even relatively new – built five years ago or less – houses have “many technical flaws”, the elimination of which may require “significant” investments, he said.

The architect advises considering such dachas only with the involvement of independent technical experts, which can also help in bargaining for an object. The specialist added that the costs of further operation and maintenance can be predicted only by knowing all the technical features of the construction and tracking hidden work – the underground part, communications, etc.

Alexander Pateshman, an independent financial expert and investor, urged to be on the alert if the house was built specifically for sale. Most often, according to him, cheap building materials are used in such situations.

He said that you can save money when buying a ready-made summer house if you exchange your own apartment for a house with a surcharge. You can also get a property tax deduction and spend money on renovations.

At the same time, the investor noted that now the most profitable option is to buy a house on the secondary market, but in good condition without major repairs, since with the coronavirus pandemic, building materials have risen in price, especially made of wood.

According to Andrey Bannov, project manager for cottage construction at Dom Technonicol, Andrei Bannov, an important point before buying a finished house is to assess the quality of the construct. According to him, low-rise construction in Russia is practically not regulated, no one checks private houses. That is, you will have to rely on the good faith of the contractor, he said.

Summer cottage construction

Serikgaliy Mukatayev, an expert on suburban real estate of the M-Level group of companies, believes that if the construction is fast, then it is more profitable to build a country house. The cost of construction, he said, depends on the timing. If you already have a house project and a finished plot on hand, you have an understanding of all utilities, then you can build a turnkey summer cottage in six to eight months.

He recalled that today federal stores are available, where you can calculate the cost and buy everything for construction in one month, store it on the site and in the meantime build a dacha.

If the construction will last two or three seasons or more, the expert advises to buy a ready-made summer cottage.

“In this situation, this will be a more profitable solution, since it is difficult to predict the estimate for building materials and types of work for two or three years,” he added.

The main pitfall in the construction of the dacha, Mukatayev, called the lack of an exact estimated cost and understanding of the cost, since the construction, if it is stretched over several seasons, is unpredictable. The second disadvantage, he called the change in the life of the customer, for which he constantly has to adjust the project. Often, the client first wants a one-story country house, and after a month he tells the contractor that he is already thinking about two floors, which is why the construction is delayed, and the estimate increases.

Alexander Pateshman also notes that the construction of the dacha may take several years. However, you can control the construction process and make your own design project. An inexpensive material for building a house is a foam block, one square meter of which costs from 25 thousand rubles per square meter, he said. The price of stone material starts from 80 thousand rubles.

He advised to draw up a contract with the foreman: describe in it all types of work and terms. Before starting work, give an advance payment of 40%, if the work is completed on time and without complaints, the foreman will receive the remaining 60%.

You can recoup some of the costs by allocating a guest house for construction, which can later be rented out for the summer.

In turn, Andrey Bannov added that it is more profitable to build a modern, energy-efficient house from scratch than to bring an already finished one to the energy efficiency level A +.

Construction of a summer cottage according to standard projects

Aleksey Karachinsky notes that standard summer cottage projects tested in construction can be ordered from construction organizations: they are built faster and cheaper than houses according to individual projects.

An alternative here can be the purchase of prefabricated modular and prefabricated houses.

“The costs of purchasing and transporting such modules are more than compensated by the rapid construction times,” the architect emphasized.

According to the results of a study by the federal portal World of Apartments, dachas in the regions of Russia in July rose in price by an average of 12.1%, to 1.96 million rubles, compared to the same period in 2020. The rise in prices was observed in 77 constituent entities, while prices fell in four dachas.