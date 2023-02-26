‘Another system failure’The conclusions of the parliamentary committee of inquiry into gas extraction in Groningen are hard as nails. According to experts, these outcomes are comparable to those of the benefits affair, after which the cabinet resigned. “It is very fascinating, because the benefits affair was a system failure and it is now again.”
Marcia Nieuwenhuis
Latest update:
19:23
