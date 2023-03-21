Observers believe that the mother today faces the greatest educational challenge, in light of an unprecedented technological development that imposes its conditions on the family, as in the past the father and the school participated in preparing young people, but several parties have become in control of matters.
These “parties” form a major part of a child’s upbringing, including social media platforms and their celebrities, in addition to openness to other cultures..
In light of these changes, many questions arise about how the mother deals with these challenges in raising children.
According to experts, these means – which are supposed to support the mother – have increased the burden of ensuring the proper upbringing of the child, and sacrifice, love, attention and the ability to bear suffering have turned into vocabulary, which formed an ideal picture of motherhood, but it is not sufficient in an accelerated time that needs monitoring..
Advice from an expert
Today, the whole world participates in parenting with the mother.. Psychological and educational expert Lama Al-Safadi.
Al-Safadi gave advice to mothers, to help them raise their children in the “technology era”, telling “Sky News Arabia”:
- “In the past, we used to say that the mother alone raises, and the family environment may intervene if she so desires, but now the whole world is raised with the mother.”
- “Let’s be fair, the problem of the outside world’s intervention in raising children through technology differs from one mother to another. Some mothers want to remove the burden a little from themselves, so they allow the children to become the property of this spacious space, without supervision.”
- “Many problems may result from this, such as the child becoming addicted to the Internet, or meeting inappropriate friends.”
- “On the other hand, some mothers are more logical in this field, in the sense that the mother provides technology to her children, but under supervision, so she follows what they see and who interacts with them.”
- “The mother currently has no choice but to transform from a mother to a friend. Each time has its own details, and this generation needs understanding and continuous dialogue, and for the mother’s words to be more applicable than social media.”
#Experts #Communication #platforms #interfere #mothers #efforts #education
Leave a Reply