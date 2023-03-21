Observers believe that the mother today faces the greatest educational challenge, in light of an unprecedented technological development that imposes its conditions on the family, as in the past the father and the school participated in preparing young people, but several parties have become in control of matters.

These “parties” form a major part of a child’s upbringing, including social media platforms and their celebrities, in addition to openness to other cultures..

In light of these changes, many questions arise about how the mother deals with these challenges in raising children.

According to experts, these means – which are supposed to support the mother – have increased the burden of ensuring the proper upbringing of the child, and sacrifice, love, attention and the ability to bear suffering have turned into vocabulary, which formed an ideal picture of motherhood, but it is not sufficient in an accelerated time that needs monitoring..

Advice from an expert

Today, the whole world participates in parenting with the mother.. Psychological and educational expert Lama Al-Safadi.

Al-Safadi gave advice to mothers, to help them raise their children in the “technology era”, telling “Sky News Arabia”: