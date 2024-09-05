A number of academics, communication experts and consultants at international research centers have confirmed that communication is a necessity, not a luxury, and that governments should benefit from future research on it.

This came during two seminars organized by TRENDS Research & Advisory as part of the activities of the International Government Communication Forum: The first was titled “Government Communication: Beyond the Virtual World and the New Wave of Personal Interaction and Augmented Reality Technologies,” and reviewed some of the basic concepts of the concept of communication and its development over time, its close connection to the citizen, and the transformation of this citizen from a service seeker to an ally of governments that must know how to provide their services and how to market their achievements, and be familiar with everything new in this field and benefit from it.

The second symposium was titled “Scientific Research: From Studying the Reality of Government Communication to Building its Future” and explored what scientific research centers can offer to enhance the effectiveness of government communication.

She pointed out the importance of the government communication file and the role of think tanks in this regard and the new tasks they must undertake in clarifying public opinion, measuring street opinion and the repercussions of the decision, explaining the experience of the Information Center in Egypt and its role in providing interactive solutions.