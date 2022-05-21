The erased groups included the Basque separatist movement ETA, which has been active for a long time in Spain and France, where it committed several attacks, accused of being responsible for the deaths of more than 820 people, but it dissolved itself in 2018 after 8 years of declaring a ceasefire.

Washington also deleted the Jewish group “Hay Kahane” linked to Rabbi Meir Kahane, as well as the Palestinian organization “The Mujahideen Shura Council in the Enclaves of Jerusalem.”

Aum Shinrikyo, the Japanese sect whose members carried out the deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, as well as the Egyptian Islamic Group, once led by Omar Abdel Rahman, who died in prison in the United States, were also expelled.

The removal of these organizations from the black list of the US State Department does not mean that their page has been completely whitewashed in the United States, as they remain at this stage on a second list, the list of the US Treasury, which also allows for the imposition of sanctions, but it is less binding.

‘wrong decision’

On the reasons for taking this step, Irina Zuckerman, an American expert in security and strategic affairs, said that the stated reason for canceling these appointments by the administration of President Joe Biden is the mandatory administrative review every five years, which revealed that these groups are inactive.

Zuckerman added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “A wrong decision, the potential impact of the removal means that the groups may become more active again, and just because they are not directly involved in the violence does not mean that they will not recruit, plan or gather funds, or the preparation and dissemination of new ideas.

“Allowing them to resume legal activity and fundraising means that they have a clear cash flow and they can reconstitute themselves under the same name or a different name. A decision that does not respect the families of the victims, whether in Egypt, Japan or Spain,” she noted.

And she continued: “It is clear that the United States did so not out of any commitment but under pressure from groups interested in resuming normal commercial activity with those terrorist organizations. Not more sanctions.”

She pointed out that “despite all the evidence presented by Egypt and other countries about the harm caused by US policy, especially by Democrats, in supporting these groups and their extremist tendencies, former US President Barack Obama and those around him continued to ignore these warnings and treated the Brotherhood and its affiliates as legitimate authorities or opposition.” Despite violence and terrorism, and now Biden after him.”

And she considered that “the mere fact that there is a negotiation with Iran about how to remove part or all of the organizations affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards is shocking to the US administration, given that its hands are stained with American blood.”

“green light”

In Egypt, Major General Khairat Shoukry, former undersecretary of the State Security Service, said in a post on his account on the social networking site “Facebook”, that “the Mujahideen Shura Council Aknaf Beit al-Maqdis, which was removed from the lists of terrorism, is the name that has been modified to (Ansar Group). Bait Al-Maqdis), which was called (Sinai Province) after the pledge of allegiance to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the caliph of ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

He explained that “the whole world knows the crimes of this terrorist group on the land of Sinai, which claimed the lives of hundreds of martyrs of the police and armed forces, and the meaning of being removed from the lists of terrorism, this means giving it the green light to practice its terrorism and granting it international legitimacy.”

He wondered, “What is the meaning of the revival of the Islamic Group in Egypt after decades of its absence, which does not represent a presence or weight on the scene? Why is the current US administration giving it the kiss of life again?”

He concluded, “If America is betting on its agents to create chaos inside the country, the Egyptian people behind their political leadership will confront all the clients of the country.”