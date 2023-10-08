Dina Mahmoud (London)

From Asia in the east to the United States in the west, passing through the Middle East, most of the world’s continents fell prey over the past summer months to a massive wave of massive floods that resulted from the accelerating pace of climate change and its consequences, and caused enormous human and material losses.

According to climate experts, these floods are linked to the record high temperatures that the Earth has witnessed recently, especially during June, July and August of this year, which are the months believed to be the hottest since records began in 1898.

Although extreme heat is usually associated with drought and forest fires, its waves have now unleashed heavy rains in various parts of the world, which ultimately leads to increased chances of floods and torrents.

Since the beginning of 2023, the number of times heavy rain has fallen around the world has reached 139 times, which in Libya, for example, led to the deaths of thousands, after a rare hurricane-like storm swept the country last month.

More than a hundred people died in different regions of Asia during the monsoon season in July. Also last summer, deadly floods struck a number of cities and towns in the northeastern United States, and movement was paralyzed in New York City a few days ago due to heavy rains falling on it.

Experts point out that the rise in the temperature of our planet due to increasing emissions of greenhouse gases leads to the hotter air carrying larger amounts of water vapor, which absorbs heat and prevents it from leaving the atmosphere, which ultimately leads to an increase in humidity and precipitation. high rain.

In addition, the world’s ocean waters are getting hotter due to the rise in atmospheric temperature, which subsequently heats the air above the water’s surface, generating the energy needed to form hurricanes and tropical storms.

Between August 20 and September 16, at least 10 storms formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the largest number ever recorded for this period of the year. Independent data indicate that between 2019 and 2022, the world witnessed no less than 216 floods or landslides annually, compared to an annual average of no more than 160 floods and landslides in the previous four years.

In statements published by the American Bloomberg News Agency on its website, experts expected that continued and worsening global warming would lead to an increase in the number of floods, which during the first ten months of this year left at least 17,000 dead and missing.