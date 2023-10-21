Since the latest outbreak of violence began on October 7, both Israel and Hamas have been accused of violating international law. The terms “genocide”, “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” are used to describe deadly acts carried out by both sides. FRANCE 24 analyzes what these terms mean.

It has been more than two weeks since the war between Hamas and Israel began, and the fog of war shows no signs of lifting. Since fighting began on October 7, more than 1,400 Israelis and 4,000 Palestinians have been killed. Nearly half of Gaza’s population has been displaced, according to the UN, and more than 200 people remain kidnapped by Hamas.

Amid the relentless violence, world leaders and international organizations have made repeated calls to respect the rules of war.

On October 10, the UN Commission of Inquiry declared that it was “collecting and preserving evidence of war crimes committed by all parties.” That same day, US President Joe Biden called Hamas’ attack on Israel an act of “terrorism,” saying it “brought to the surface painful memories and the scars left by millennia of anti-Semitism and genocide of the Jewish people.” .

Three days later, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, called on the organization to do more to prevent Israel from carrying out a “crime against humanity.”

And more recently, on October 18, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague demanding measures against what they call genocide against the Palestinians.

The following examines the terms used and how they may apply to the deadly acts carried out by Hamas and Israel in recent days.

war crimes

According to the UN, a war crime is an illegal action or set of actions that violate international humanitarian law, whose objective is to protect civilians.

War crimes are always carried out intentionally and always take place in times of international or non-international armed conflict.

They can be divided into several categories. There are war crimes that are directed against people who require protection such as the wounded or civilians, those that are directed against humanitarian efforts or peacekeeping operations, and those that are directed against property.

War crimes can also be violations of “prohibited methods or means of war,” which include intentional killing, mutilation, torture, hostage-taking, and intentional attacks against a civilian population.

Committing a war crime means violating the rules of war, detailed in various treaties such as the Geneva Conventions adopted between 1864 and 1949, the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907, and the Rome Statute of 1998.

The goal of the Geneva Conventions, for example, is to protect civilians who are not involved in combat or who can no longer fight in an armed conflict.

The first agreement, from 1864, was ratified by all the great European powers of the time within three years, and international negotiations were initiated by the founder of the Red Cross, Henri Dunant. Currently, these conventions have been ratified by all UN member states.

“War is always inhumane,” says Marco Sassoli, professor of international law at the University of Geneva. “But if international humanitarian law is respected, it would be less inhumane.”

For Sassoli, The Hamas attack during the Supernova music festival, in the desert near the Gaza border, “is a clear violation” of international law and a war crime.

People cannot be executed or taken hostage, and only military targets such as rocket launchers and command and control centers can be attacked, he explains.

A record from a UGC video posted on Telegram shows an armed Palestinian militant walking around the music festival in the Negev Desert where more than 200 vendors were killed on Saturday, October 7, 2023. © Anonymous via AFP

But prosecuting crimes like these is a long and laborious process. It takes years of painstaking investigation and litigation, and decisions are often made decades after a dispute ends.

In 2012, for example, former Liberian president Charles G. Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison for atrocities he committed during Sierra Leone’s civil war in the 1990s.

The main body responsible for seeking accountability for war crimes is the International Criminal Court (ICC), created in 2002 by the Rome Statute.

Some cases are brought before specific courts created by the United Nations.

The methods used to investigate war crimes are the same as those used to examine any criminal activity: interviewing witnesses, reviewing footage or images, and collecting evidence through analysis, autopsies or DNA testing. What is usually difficult to prove is the intention of a certain leader, how much he knew and whether he is directly responsible for what happened.

“The problem with international justice is that it is extremely slow,” says Johann Soufi, an international lawyer and former head of the legal office of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), who lived in Gaza for three years. “[Pero] “The great advantage of international justice is that it is extremely patient.”

Crimes against humanity

Unlike war crimes, crimes against humanity do not have to occur in the context of an armed conflict and do not need to have a general specific intent. They have also not been codified in a specific treaty like the Geneva Conventions, nor have war crimes, although the UN is working on it.

Still, crimes against humanity are considered fundamental breaches of international criminal law and “one of the most serious crimes of significance,” according to the ICC.

A crime against humanity can be committed through various acts, such as apartheid, slavery or forcible transfer of a population, and takes place in the context of a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population.

They are defined by their large-scale violence, whether in population or geographic terms, or by the methodical way in which they are carried out. And they are usually planned or, at least, tolerated by state authorities.

If the act is carried out randomly, accidentally or in isolation, it is not considered a crime against humanity.

In what it says is a response to Hamas attacks, the Israeli military has been razing entire blocks of Gaza and preparing for a ground invasion it says will come soon. Israeli authorities warned the population of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south, a measure considered “unacceptable under humanitarian law” by Sassoli.

If the Israeli authorities warn a house that is next to, for example, a command and control center, then this evacuation order is welcome,” he says. “But they cannot warn half of the Gaza Strip [para que evacúe]…Forced displacement within an occupied territory cannot be justified in this case.

A group of Palestinians flee northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli military issued a displacement warning to a population of more than one million people in northern Gaza, Friday, October 13, 2023. © AP – Hatem Moussa

It is unclear when the term “crimes against humanity” first appeared, but human rights experts say it was in use as early as the late 18th century, in the context of the slave trade and European colonialism.

Crimes against humanity have evolved over the years in customary international law and in international tribunals such as the ICC, and many countries have integrated these crimes into their national legislation.

Like war crimes, crimes against humanity are usually prosecuted by the ICC, but their perpetrators can also be tried in some national jurisdictions under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Once again, achieving justice for victims of crimes against humanity is an arduous and daunting process.

War crimes and crimes against humanity are not committed by States and armed groups, but by individuals. That makes it much more difficult to identify the individual responsible, says Sassoli.

However, it is not impossible. A landmark case tried at a special UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia saw the conviction of Dusko Tadic, a former paramilitary involved in the attack on Prijedor during the Bosnian war. It was the first trial in history for sexual violence against men, and as a result Tadic was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Genocide

The term was coined in 1943 by Polish lawyer Raphael Lemkin, who witnessed the massacres carried out by the Nazis during the Holocaust and spent his life campaigning for the word to be codified as an international crime.

It is a mixture of the Greek prefix “genos”, which means race or family, and the Latin suffix “cide”, which means to kill.

Genocide was first recognized as a crime under international law in 1946 by the UN and was subsequently codified in the 1948 Genocide Convention. Like crimes against humanity, it can be committed through various acts such as murder, physical injury, serious physical or mental injuries and the forcible transfer of children.

However, for such acts to be considered genocide, they must be committed “with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.”

What happened during the Holocaust is considered a genocide against the Jewish people. The atrocities that took place in Rwanda and Armenia are also considered genocides.

Genocide can take place both in the context of armed conflict and in peacetime, although the latter is less frequent. Once again, intent is the most difficult element to prosecute and is what makes this crime so unique.

Although pro-Palestinian protesters around the world have gathered under the slogan “Stop Genocide,” Sassoli is very cautious about using this term to describe Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

“We shouldn’t use such a serious term,” he says.

In 2021, the ICC opened a formal investigation into alleged war crimes in occupied Palestine.

In 2021, the ICC opened a formal investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories occupied during the 2014 Gaza conflict, a decision fiercely contested by Israel. Although Israel is not part of the court’s 123 member states, the Palestinian territories and Palestinians are.

In an ideal world, we would never need humanitarian law, because humanitarian law only applies to armed conflicts, says the professor. And in a world governed by the rule of law, there would be no armed conflicts.

