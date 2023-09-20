The Global Conference on Policymaking for the Future of Ports, organized by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, was launched at the Madinat Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The conference, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, and Secretary-General of the Executive Council, Abdullah Al Basti, aims to And the Director General of Dubai Residency, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, and an elite group of leaders, decision makers, researchers and experts from around the world, to draw a road map for building policies for the future of ports.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri affirmed Dubai’s leadership in providing the highest standards of global services in all its land, sea and air ports, and embodying the leadership’s vision of transforming the UAE into one of the most prominent global destinations in the tourism and travel sector, pointing to the uniqueness of the country in general and Dubai in particular in careful advance planning and brainstorming. Continuously, anticipating the future with its various opportunities and challenges, and developing proactive plans with the highest global positions at the forefront.

The conference began its work by organizing a keynote session presented by François (Laruelle), Director of the Central Unit Division of the European Border and Coast Guard Organization (Frontex), in addition to a panel discussion entitled “Future Challenges and Innovative Solutions.”

The discussion aimed to explore innovative processes, advanced systems, and modern technologies to speed up and facilitate border inspections and ensure security and safety. Participants also reviewed the challenges posed by the increase in the number of travelers and ways to confront them.

The second session of the conference was presented by Kelly Lim, Director of Operations at the Immigration Authority of Singapore, under the title “Pioneering the Maritime Borders and the Experience of Success in Singapore,” during which she reviewed Singapore’s distinguished experience in the field of maritime border management from strategic planning to the implementation of innovative policies and technologies. Major General Abdel Wahab Al-Rai, from the Arab Republic of Egypt, reviewed the experience of the Suez Canal in Egypt in another main session.

The conference also witnessed the organization of a fourth session entitled “Building a Safe Future for Land Ports,” presented by Ahmed Abu Hantash, Technology Consulting Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers Middle East, before the conference concluded its first day.

artificial intelligence

Deputy Director General of the General Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, said that artificial intelligence has greatly helped speed up procedures and raise safety rates for travelers, and the use of fingerprints has reduced document forgery to almost zero.

He stressed that the artificial intelligence system used made forgery operations almost zero, due to the accuracy of examining data, documents, and travelers using innovative technologies.