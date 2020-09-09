Experts arrived from Ranthambore and Jaipur

Mukeshra, the third tiger reserve in Rajasthan, is once again stirred. After the disappearance of the tiger reserve for 20 days, the condition of the forest department officials is now seen after the tigress MT-4 found on September 6.The tigress is wandering in the tiger reserve open at 5 am on Tuesday, but the tigress is found limping during the trekking. After this, there is a stir in the department from Kota to Jaipur. The forest department is concerned about the health of the tigress. However, according to Mukundara Field Director SR Yadav, the tigress also hunted and ate it on Tuesday. But in July and August, the forest department no longer wants to take any risk due to the death of MT-3 tiger, MT-2 tigress and a cub.In such a situation, after seeing the tigress walking limp with the front left leg, the Forest Department immediately sent Dr. Arvind Mathur, Senior Veterinarian from Jaipur, Dr. Rajeev Garg from Sawai Madhopur Ranthambore and Dr. Tejendra Singh Riyad of Mukundra Tiger Reserve. The tigress's health test has been sent to the spot for health monitoring. Teams of the three doctors are engaged in health monitoring of the tigress for 24 hours.Field director of Mukundara Tiger Reserve SR Yadav said in the conversation that the team of doctors is engaged in the health monitoring of the tigress. At the same time, the forest department has written a letter to Chief Wildlife Warden Arindam Tomar to tranquilize the tigress for treatment according to the opinion of the doctors. There is a possibility that the tigress may be tranquilized by Wednesday morning. If the tigress is tranquilized, the forest department will also get a blood sample and stool samples examined. At present, the reason for the tigress's limping has not been clear till night.

MT-1 Tiger not found

Forest department teams also returned empty-handed in search of MT-1 tiger on Tuesday. MT-1 tigers roaming inside the enclosure spanning 82 square kilometers have neither been found nor any evidence found. However, the forest department is also continuing its search for the tiger.

Dausa news: elder brother did not give android phone and bike, killed by ax

Tigress cub also missing

The MT-4 tigress of Mukundara Tiger Reserve has also given birth to cubs. On May 22, 2020, a picture of a tigress holding a cub in her mouth was revealed. This photo went viral on social media when Mukundara lost MT-3 tiger, MT-2 tigress and a cub in July-August. But after this photo went viral till Tuesday, the forest department has not been able to find the tigress cub.