Experts arrived from Ranthambore and Jaipur
Permission sought for tranquility
Field director of Mukundara Tiger Reserve SR Yadav said in the conversation that the team of doctors is engaged in the health monitoring of the tigress. At the same time, the forest department has written a letter to Chief Wildlife Warden Arindam Tomar to tranquilize the tigress for treatment according to the opinion of the doctors. There is a possibility that the tigress may be tranquilized by Wednesday morning. If the tigress is tranquilized, the forest department will also get a blood sample and stool samples examined. At present, the reason for the tigress’s limping has not been clear till night.
MT-1 Tiger not found
Forest department teams also returned empty-handed in search of MT-1 tiger on Tuesday. MT-1 tigers roaming inside the enclosure spanning 82 square kilometers have neither been found nor any evidence found. However, the forest department is also continuing its search for the tiger.
Tigress cub also missing
The MT-4 tigress of Mukundara Tiger Reserve has also given birth to cubs. On May 22, 2020, a picture of a tigress holding a cub in her mouth was revealed. This photo went viral on social media when Mukundara lost MT-3 tiger, MT-2 tigress and a cub in July-August. But after this photo went viral till Tuesday, the forest department has not been able to find the tigress cub.
