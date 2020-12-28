Fresh Auto experts conducted a study and found out how the attitude of Russians towards online car purchase has changed.

According to a press release received on December 28 by Izvestia, in 2020 car sales without visiting a dealership increased from 2% to 5%.

At the same time, at the beginning of the year, 81% of potential buyers considered the online purchase of a car unacceptable, and only 19% were ready to consider this option for purchasing a car. In December, the number of potential customers choosing to buy a car online increased to 30-35%.

Among the advantages of buying a car online, respondents noted that it saves time, reduces unwanted contacts with strangers during an unstable epidemiological situation, as well as more comfortable conditions for ordering.

Moscow has become the leader in terms of the number of people who want to transfer all communication with the dealer online: 59% of potential buyers. Voronezh is in second place – 56% of respondents. Krasnodar is in third place, where 43% of respondents are in favor of a high probability of buying a car online.

