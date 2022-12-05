The demand for the services of beauty masters in Russia from October to November increased by 69% compared to the same period in 2021, follows from the data of the Avito Services platform. Analysts found out that corporate fees this year could cost Russians an average of 5,000 rubles, and also told which beauty masters turned out to be the most popular among the country’s residents. On December 5, Izvestia got acquainted with the results of the study.

It is noted that ads from specialists in October-November in the country increased by 49%. “The most popular services during this period were the services of makeup artists (+71%), manicure and pedicure masters (+26%), as well as hairdressers and barbers (+12%),” said the Head of Development of the Beauty and Health service category at Avito Igor Sannikov.

This year, many people sign up for hairdressers in advance in order to choose the most convenient time for the procedure and have time to prepare for a series of New Year’s parties with colleagues, family and friends. In addition, before the New Year, there is traditionally an urgent need for bright changes in appearance and there is a desire to make a bob or dye your hair in an unusual color, analysts said.

This year, the average cost of hairdressing services in the country amounted to about 1,500 rubles. For this price, you can make a classic haircut or styling for long curls. The cost of styling for medium and short hair varies from 1000 to 1200 rubles. In cases where the client wants a full-fledged care procedure or coloring, the final cost depends on the length of the hair. So, complex coloring for long hair will cost an average of 6,000 rubles, for medium ones – from 5,000 rubles, for short ones – from 400 rubles. The same applies to prices for blonding and toning.

According to experts, many Russians booked a visit to a manicurist in early December. Among the popular requests of Web users for the New Year is an unusual and bright manicure design, using shiny gel polishes, rhinestones or stickers. A festive manicure can cost a little more than a regular classic gel polish, the price of which in Russian salons starts at 1,200 rubles. For example, a combined manicure with reflective varnish from a top master can cost from 2,200 rubles, a manicure with rhinestones – already from 2,900 rubles.

Clients also book in advance with professional make-up artists who help to choose make-up for all occasions. So, a classic nude make-up will cost an average of about 1,400 rubles, a more complex evening make-up – from 2,500 rubles. The services of universal masters who can do makeup and hair are also popular. Average prices are 3500 rubles for a complete festive look.

According to analysts, the final check for beauty preparation for the New Year’s corporate party can average about 5,000 rubles: this cost will include styling for long hair, manicure and makeup. Complex hair coloring, a manicure from a top master with an individual design and an evening festive make-up will cost 8,000 rubles on average in the country.

As reported on November 25, in Russia, the demand for Ded Morozov and Snegurochka on various services increased by 12-32%. As representatives of the venues told Izvestia, Russians prefer the artists to be with their costumes and sober. In addition, they are more often called home, but sometimes they are asked to meet a family with children in the forest.