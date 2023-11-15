Polish President Andrzej Duda has given a mandate to form a government to Law and Justice (PiS) party representative Mateusz Morawiecki. Most experts consider this step an attempt by Duda to delay the inevitable rise to power of Donald Tusk.

“Duda, being a representative of the same political force as Morawiecki, is simply playing for time and trying to delay the inevitable – the coming to power of the Tusk government. It will be possible to do this for a while, but not forever. It is clear that no one will join Morawiecki’s government and Donald Tusk will become the new Prime Minister of Poland,” Vadim Trukhachev, associate professor of the Department of Foreign Regional Studies and Foreign Policy at the Russian State University for the Humanities, told Izvestia.

At the same time, senior researcher at IMEMO RAS Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, in a conversation with Izvestia, called the situation in Polish politics a crisis.

“And a crisis is a story when no one, even participants in the political process, knows how it will end. This situation cannot continue for very long, so it is likely that new parliamentary elections will be held along with the presidential elections in 2025,” he said.

