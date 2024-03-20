Participants in a Ramadan session entitled “The Artificial Intelligence Revolution and its Repercussions on the Education Sector,” organized by the General Secretariat of the Khalifa Educational Award, stressed the importance of employing artificial intelligence in the educational process, which requires developing the curriculum and the academic and cognitive content provided to the student, so that it qualifies students and young people at an early age to interact with… Developments in advanced technology and artificial intelligence and the comprehensive changes associated with it in the learning environment, which today has become mainly dependent on artificial intelligence tools.

The Secretary-General of the Khalifa Educational Award, Amal Al-Afifi, stressed the importance of this Ramadan session, which highlights the close relationship between education and artificial intelligence, and contributes to enhancing the exchange of expertise and experiences in accordance with the best scientific and applied practices that aim to highlight the role of artificial intelligence in improving the learning environment.

In turn, a member of the award’s executive committee, Dr. Khaled Al-Abri, said, “The Khalifa Educational Award sheds light, through this group of experts and specialists, on artificial intelligence, which has become an essential feature of daily life in various parts of the world.”

Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, reviewed the scientific and historical development of the concept of artificial intelligence since the middle of the last century, and the efforts of scientists to innovate and develop artificial intelligence tools in various sectors, all the way to the field of education, which today is witnessing a technical revolution in artificial intelligence applications.

For his part, the President of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Mohammed Al-Loughani, stressed that the UAE is considered one of the pioneers in adopting technology and innovation, pointing out that with the rapid development of these technologies, we must understand how they will affect the future of education.

Dr. Ibtisam Al Mazrouei, an expert in artificial intelligence and advanced technology and founder of “AIE3”, said: “Artificial intelligence is considered a major focus in achieving personalized education, as it can provide an educational experience specifically designed for each student, taking into account his or her individual abilities and needs.”

She added, “Artificial intelligence contributes to analyzing student data in depth, which makes it possible to provide accurate educational recommendations that enhance students’ understanding and motivate them to learn. It is also a valuable tool for teachers, as it enables them to develop curricula and evaluate students’ performance with better efficiency.”

Assistant Professor at the College of Information Technology at the UAE University, Dr. Maryam Al-Yamahi, said, “The potential benefits that artificial intelligence will bring from its integration into the education sector are enormous. Its potential to change the way we learn and teach is limitless.”

Labor market

Professor and Director of Student Affairs at Rabdan Academy, Dr. Khadija Al-Humaid, said: “The current reality shows that artificial intelligence will have a tremendous impact on the labor market in the future, as it will result in radical changes in the nature of jobs and industries,” adding that the World Economic Forum’s expectations in 2017 2023 indicates that nearly a quarter of current jobs, or about 23% of them, will witness fundamental transformations during the next five years, according to employer estimates.