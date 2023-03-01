At least 65 people died last weekend due to heavy rains on the north coast of São Paulo

A large number of vulnerable people currently live in high-risk regions in Brazil. At the same time, the country has a history of social inequalities and of not implementing land policies. About 2.47 million households were in this situation in 2018, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

It is estimated that at least 8 million Brazilians are at serious risk and could be victims of a tragedy like the one recorded during Carnival in São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo. At least 65 people died due to the heavy rains in the region: 64 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba.

“A risk area is a place that is more susceptible to changes from natural processes such as rain.”, explained geographer Ana Paula Ichii Folador, who mapped Justice and environmental racism in São Sebastião. “A region is considered at risk when there are human installations that can suffer from these natural processes.”

“Dand in general, a risk area is a place where people are exposed to danger or some type of threat that can harm their lives or their assets and assets”, according to architect and urban planner Anderson Kazuo Nakano, professor at the Institute of Cities at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).

In an interview with Brazil Agencyhe claimed to havedangers of a geological nature, such as the risk of landslides on hillsides and rolling rocks, rapids and mud” It is “hydrological threats, which are brought by floods, floods and overflow of rivers and streams”, in addition to other types of threats, such as soil contamination.

High-risk areas in Brazil, subject to floods or landslides, are mainly inhabited by a more vulnerable population, who cannot afford to live in an area considered safe.

“A most of the population that does not have economic resources and cannot rely on urban housing policies, ends up accessing land in a segregated, precarious, informal, peripheral situation. And these are areas that are often built with the residents’ own resources.”, stated Nakano.

“You have a historical tradition of producing urban space structured by profound socio-spatial inequalities. This is a recurring feature in our cities.”said Nakano, adding that this phenomenon is known as “environmental racism”.

“We can say that there is environmental justice when existing environmental problems affect all segments of the population in the same way. As we have some more vulnerable segments being exposed to more environmental problems, while another privileged segment is able to protect itself from these same problems, we can say that there is environmental injustice. When this environmental injustice affects black, brown or traditional populations, such as the caiçaras or the quilombolas on the coast of São Paulo, we characterize this as environmental racism”, explained Rubia Gomes Morato, professor at the Department of Geography at USP (University of São Paulo) and coordinator of the LabCart (Laboratory of Cartography and Geoprocessing).

In the case of São Sebastião and other coastal cities in São Paulo, this separation of the rich and poor population is carried out by the Rio-Santos highway.

“Rio-Santos is an important marker that divides the most valued areas and with the best urban infrastructure, close to the beaches, destined in large part for tourism, while the areas less valued by the real estate market, often in risky areas, are the only ones affordable for low-income people”, said Ruby.

On the north coast of São Paulo, as well as in other locations, the flat strip of land, possible to be urbanized, is narrow, discontinuous and wedged between the sea and the escarpments of Serra do Mar. Without a land policy, the strip closest to the sea ends up being destined for the richest.

“The strip closest to the seafront, closest to the beach, is predominantly occupied by hotels, expensive restaurants, high-end residential condominiums, with summer houses and residences that are idle for a good part of the year.”, explained Nakano.

Unable to pay for this safer and flatter strip of land, the poorest population, in turn, starts to build their homes closer to the slopes of Serra do Mar, or even on top of the hill. This is a story of Vila do Sahy, in São Sebastião, the place most heavily affected by the rains during Carnival.

Vila do Sahy



Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil House destroyed after the rains in Vila do Sahy, in São Sebastião (SP)

The first inhabitants of São Sebastião, says geographer Ana Paula, were the Guarani indigenous people, who now occupy a very limited area in the region. Later, in the colonial period, this coastal region began to be occupied for the disposal of sugar and coffee produced in the Paraíba Valley. However, with the end of the cycle of export agriculture, the farms that existed there were deactivated and the areas of the old plantations were retaken by the forest or occupied by caiçara families.

“The region was isolated and the population turned to subsistence agriculture, fishing and handicrafts. This condition was essential for the preservation of the place, while the rest of the territory of São Paulo was undergoing an intense process of degradation.”, said the geographer in an interview with Brazil Agency.

With the construction of highways and the arrival of electricity, lots in the region began to be negotiated. “These plots of land were intended to serve tourism, such as summer tourism, where the elite of São Paulo lives in the capital and has their 2nd home on the coast. All of this was built on top of a lot of deforestation and violence against those who already lived there and preserved this place with its own cultural way of life and tradition. In addition, there was a lot of migration to work in the construction of the Petrobras platform, in the construction of highways and, later, to work in tourism”, he added.

In Vila do Sahy, for example, occupation began between the 1980s and 1990s, with the construction of the Rio-Santos Highway. “The workers who went to the municipality in the 1980s to work on the paving and opening of the Rio-Santos highway and, later, on the construction of condominiums for houses and infrastructure, did not have much space to build their homes. There was no public policy and they did not have the necessary resources to access the safer and more distant lands of the Serra do Mar escarpments. So, they started to occupy part of these larger areas that already penetrated towards the foot of these escarpments of Serra do Mar and ended up more exposed to these risks of landslides.”

“With the process of population growth and density, and with the continued non-implementation of urban and housing policies that would provide access to urban and safe land and adequate housing, these people began to climb the slopes of the Serra do Mar escarpments”, explained architect and urban planner Kazuo Nakano.

“And that was the case of Vila do Sahy. You have houses there, not only at the foot of the Serra do Mar escarpments, but already climbing slopes with very high, almost vertical slopes. This created a high risk situation“, he said.

A situation that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has already called “tragedy announced”, as stated in a document that the agency sent to the city of São Sebastião, in 2021, requesting a solution for the residents of Vila do Sahy. A request that was never granted.

elite tourism

In order not to condemn these populations to tragedies like the one that occurred in Vila do Sahy, in São Sebastião, Brazil needs to rethink its coastal management, said Nakano. “We need to rethink coastal management not only in terms of rainfall and increased rainfall, but also in terms of sea level rise.“, he said.

“We need to improve and completely change coastal management procedures, articulating with all the demands of social assistance, but also with environmental and, mainly, protective policies.”

Nakano also defended that the country should establish a land distribution policy. “It is necessary to have a land policy, something that Brazil has never done, especially for the working class. The public power needs to coordinate the process of distributing urbanized land, equipped with road infrastructure, basic sanitation, electricity supply, spaces for community and public facilities. Today this ends up being in the hands of land developers and following the logic of the market.”

Experts also warn that it is necessary to rethink the model that favors elitist tourism. “The very model of high-end condominiums has to be rethought, because they remain idle, and sometimes for years. They are large houses, with large plots of land and often used less than 1 month a year. And when it is used, it is used by a minimal amount of people. It is a waste of space, infrastructure, urbanized land. This model has to be rethought because it is an excluding, segregating model that is putting people’s lives at risk”, warned Nakano.

“Elite tourism, certainly, is something that should be rethought there because it is not sustainable at all. This happens all over Brazil. Sustainable tourism arrives, takes over, destroys natural areas, raises property prices and pushes the local population to unwanted areas”, added Ana Paula.

Another point that needs to be considered to avoid these tragedies, they say, is climate change, which makes the occurrence of extreme events more frequent. “Climate change may further exacerbate the existing problem. Good planning should not consider rainfall close to the average, but also extreme events, which do not occur with the same frequency, but do not stop happening. And when these extreme events occur, the consequences can be very serious for the population.”, warns Rubia.

For her, the lack of housing and land policies in Brazil is putting an entire vulnerable population at risk. “The lack of a good housing policy consistently and continuously puts the lives of the low-income population at risk. That is inadmissible. Public policies should prioritize the well-being of the population. The City Statute is more than two decades old and we still see many problems repeating themselves. The low-income population does not occupy risk areas by choice. It is due to the lack of alternatives due to the high prices produced by real estate speculation, which makes safe areas, with urban infrastructure and close to places of work or study, very expensive and inaccessible for many.”, said the LabCart coordinator.

“To face this problem, it is necessary to combat real estate speculation and adopt urban planning focused on the well-being of the entire population, without leaving out the low-income population, in addition to respecting environmental limits to guarantee safety.”, he concluded.

With information from Brazil Agency.