Experts in the fight against corruption are calling for clearer rules for party funding in Germany. Sponsoring must be disclosed as well as party donations, said the organization Transparency Germany on Thursday.

Sponsoring is a “big gray area of ​​party financing”, so the criticism of Transparency. So far, parties have not been obliged to state which companies they have received money from through sponsorship, for example at party conferences, and how high the respective amounts are.

In the annual reports of the parties, income from sponsorship is only summarized under “other income”. Transparency now demands that such income above a certain amount must in future be published with the name of the sponsor.

The organization, which is dedicated to the fight against corruption, is also in favor of only allowing donations up to a maximum amount of 50,000 euros and lowering the limit above which donations to parties are subject to publication to 2000 euros. Currently, the threshold is 10,000 euros, donations over 50,000 euros must be reported to the President of the Bundestag immediately and then published in accordance with applicable law.

“It is incomprehensible why donations of 10,000 euros or more only appear in the parties’ reports – and that, if they remain below 50,000 euros, only one and a half years later,” explained Hartmut Bäumer, Chairman of Transparency Germany.

Stricter rules apply in other countries

The organization urged the parties to act quickly in the election year. “Politicians are asked to create transparency through the timely publication of election campaign financing based on the British model,” said Bäumer. He pointed out that in Great Britain donations even have to be published weekly during the election campaign if they exceed a certain amount. Unlike in Germany, British MPs are also required to provide a detailed breakdown of benefits that they personally receive.

As early as 2019, a panel of experts from the Council of Europe had sharply criticized Germany for failing to implement recommendations on the prevention of parliamentary bribery. These recommendations include, for example, an expansion of the disclosure requirements.

Transparency also published the Corruption Perceptions Index on Thursday, a global comparison of countries. Here Germany came in ninth place (out of 179 countries) and is therefore comparatively well off.