Four million unemployed, a declining industry and a public debt that exceeds the wealth that Spain produces in a year. The ills of the Spanish economy, condensed in these three data, have been diagnosed for decades. The council of wise men of Nadia Calviño believes that the recovery plan just sent to Brussels is a long-term look to support the way out of the crisis and to try the thousand times promised change in the production model. But the great modernizing leaps are not made without consensus: 14 of the 17 experts, consulted by EL PAÍS, demand a political pact to promote the plan.

The Stabilization Plan that took Spain out of the 19th century in 1959 had three great pages; In the midst of the dictatorship, the Spanish embraced this brief project, destined to bring the country out of autarky. The entry into the EU, in the mid-eighties, was resolved with 685 pages of BOE that transposed all community legislation at a stroke: citizens responded to the general political consensus and years later endorsed something as twisted as the concept of “convergence nominal”; the Spanish assumed that too much inflation and too much deficit could keep them out of Europe, the last feasible utopia.

The new recovery plan, called to star in the third great stage of modernization in 60 years, has a whopping 2,000 pages: today’s world is more complex than that of 1986 and 1959. That scheme, according to the analysis shared by Calviño’s experts, allows us to respond to the tremendous impact of the pandemic and turns the lights on in a country that tends to be short-termed. But the most delicate remains: the experts demand from the government and the opposition that politics should not be a brake on developing the potential of this ambitious plan. And they underline that it will only work if the country makes it its own from top to bottom: from companies to unions, from establishment to families. “Spanish politics has been causing more problems for too long than it should: it would be a disappointment if politics were to be a drag again now or never,” sums up sociologist Belén Barreiro.

The good

The plan presents two hundred projects and reforms to spend 140,000 million. “It is a summary of what the academy has given birth in the last 15 years and handles the art of the politically possible”, points out the economist Ángel Ubide as a general overview. “This is a very bad looking crisis and the plan is a kind of wake-up call, a trigger to make the reforms we need, for the first time with money to compensate the losers of those reforms,” ​​says Emilio Ontiveros, from the AFI consultancy. .

10 years ago, Europe demanded cuts; now the objective is to change the profile of the Spanish economy. José Juan Ruiz, from the Elcano Royal Institute, defines it as “a high level technical, diplomatic and political work in which there is what it had to be, and in which it may be that the best thing is what has been prevented from being there” . “For the first time in a long time there is a guide, a vision of where we want to move forward, a good analysis of what is happening to us and what we need,” says consultant José Moisés Martín Carretero. Also for the first time “we have the opportunity to think, with the intention of solving, the great problems of the Spanish economy”, says Matilde Mas, from the IVIE. “It is a commitment to a country project,” adds Natalia Fabra, from Carlos III.

The doubts

Experts are calling for a state pact to carry it out at maximum speed and smoothly. But the 14 sources consulted suspect that Spanish politics is not up to those trots. “Spain lacks optimism and narrative, and that makes everything more difficult,” says Ruiz.

“We are risking transforming the economy or staying as we were: any party that aspires to govern should be pushing”, criticizes Fabra. Alicia García Herrero, from Natixis, explicitly asks for “a state pact”, and Raymond Torres, from Funcas, demands that the Executive “open up to negotiate” and the PP, “not to settle in a recalcitrant refusal.” For Ignacio Conde-Ruiz, from Complutense, “we should agree on four essential things, and they are all in the plan. To fail now is to miss a train that will never pass again. Politics should reduce uncertainty, not add problems to the lasagna of complexities that we must face ”.

The bad

Execution is what generates the most doubts: “Is the Administration prepared to manage this volume of funds in a timely manner?” Asks Sara de la Rica, from Iseak. The economist Federico Steinberg also points out that the plan “is a definitive test of the Administration’s capacity.” Diego Puga is concerned that the need to forge consensus will dilute “reformist ambition, especially to correct intergenerational inequalities.” Martín Carretero criticizes that the Executive has not incorporated the autonomies more: “There is a lack of dialogue with the communities, with the parties, with civil society … And there has been plenty of tacticism and short-termism in La Moncloa.” However, Isabel Álvarez still sees room for participation from below through public consultations: “A good number of proposals are well developed, but some are not so well developed.”

Coda: timing, transparency and Sánchez Albornoz

Spanish economic policy is not just that plan: it has two additional levers, the Budgets and the structural funds, to correct the problems that appear. But some experts bemoan the potential scheduling problems. Raymond Torres throws a poison-laden dart: “The timing of the plan is not the best ”. “The funds should have anticipated a bad first quarter, but they will arrive when the economy is already rebounding: badly done. And the most difficult reforms will have to be closed when the legislature is expiring. A good part of this undermined calendar is the fault of Brussels, but it makes one think that Spain faces all the crises against the foot ”.

Transparency has not been the best virtue of Economía and La Moncloa while the plan was being forged, but Calviño’s external advisers applaud the final result. “Even what has been prevented from being there, the detail on the main reforms – labor, pensions and taxation – is a success because they remain open to consensus with the social agents and the pacts in Parliament,” slides José Juan Ruiz.

The political climate of the coming times will depend on that negotiation: the Spanish economy is overdiagnosed and everyone seems to know what to do, but no one has managed to rattle that cat. Claudio Sánchez Albornoz said in 1960 that Spain was as dual as a century before: 60 years later, that Achilles heel (with the huge gap between permanent and temporary contracts) is still there. “The quality of the most controversial reforms will depend on our political talent, but the plan this time includes an interesting balance between reforms and investments, something we have not seen before. The technicians have done an impressive job. Now it is up to politics to measure up, ”concludes Barreiro.