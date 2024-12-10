He Galician Business Circle held an investment breakfast focused on funds in family SMEs, the search fund model, an innovative strategy that has proven to offer attractive long-term returns, as explained by Javier González, lead manager of ALX Hormes Capital FCRE.

The day focused on The advantages of investing in specialized global fundsallowing investors to diversify and participate in the acquisition of real economy companies in Spain and with a presence in international markets.

At the event, this model was highlighted as “an excellent opportunity” to better understand how to invest in search funds and how this model can generate value for both investors and entrepreneursto which it offers an ideal solution to the problem of generational succession.

Javier González explained that the model represents the way out to maintain the company’s legacy and solve the problem of generational change. With this objective, he presented a successful model that allows diversificationwith a fund that has the competitive advantage “that we are the only ‘searchers’ with real experience running family businesses.

The fund invests internationally, mainly in Europewith a diversified client base, “most of them companies with a future but with which the businessman does not know what to do”, and with higher returns than other investments thanks to their stability over time unrelated to economic crises.

Stages

The stages of the search fund are the search for capital, the acquisition, management and growth and exit and return of capital, with a value creation of more than 35% on average.