The gradual disappearance of the combustion car, which generates multiple income for the states through taxes (fuel, circulation, parking, etc.) is not being replaced by the rates provided by electric cars. For this reason, there are already many experts launching proposals to reverse this situation. An example is the UK, where a group of Conservative pundits has called for electric cars to be charged a pay-as-you-go tax as they cause more damage to roads. due to its extra weight.

This is the Center for Policy Studies (CPS), which has close ties to the British Government, which in a statement pointed out that the longer it takes to charge battery cars with this tax, the more “politically difficult” the decision will be. to do it. In its report, the CPS notes that state accounts are facing a budget hole of 25,000 million in pounds sterling (just over €29 billion) in the near future as fuel tax revenue declines.

Thus, the British government is advised that it should charge owners of electric cars per kilometer traveled and later do the same with combustion cars. The CPS argues that ministers should commit to reinvesting profits in improving the road network.

“By their nature, electric vehicles tend to be significantly heavier than their gasoline or diesel equivalents, which means they will cause more damage on roads over time,” the report states. “We believe that the rate per kilometer should vary according to the weight of the vehicle.”

“This of course reflects the current system, where heavier cars consume more fuel and therefore pay more fuel tax,” he concludes.