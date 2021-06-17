A woman walks past a bank branch advertising pension plans. Pablo Monge

Spanish banks are beginning to leave behind the worst of the covid crisis, at least those investors believe who have bought shares on the stock market again. Analysts at the specialized consulting firm Álvarez & Marsal also point to this theory. Without launching the bells to the flight, because the problems of lack of profitability and low level of capital persist, these experts believe that the sector will not register great damage in bad debts, which means that they will not need more provisions and therefore their profits will improve. In any case, they are still waiting for mergers in the medium term.

Fernando de la Mora, head of the firm in Spain and Portugal, considers that once the effects of the moratoriums and the shortcomings in the payment of the principal of the loans are over, which are mitigating the delinquency of companies and the self-employed, the default ratio it will be between 5% and 6%. “This level can be tolerated with the current provisions of the banks, which cover up to 7% of delinquency,” he explained this Wednesday in the presentation of the 2020 annual report. Now, the delinquency ratio has fallen to 4.13% at the end of March, due to public measures to support the business fabric.

More information

This Wednesday, the report for the first quarter of 2021 from another consulting firm, Neovantas, which follows the aforementioned line, was also known. According to José Luis Cortina, president of Neovantas, “large banks continue to reduce their operating expenses in order to improve their operating efficiency, optimizing their resources, and thus be able to remain competitive against new technology players and maintain a viable business long-term”. The cuts in offices and templates have caused operating expenses to fall by 2.3% in March compared to the same month of 2020, they indicate from the consultancy.

Lower NPL waves in 2022

According to the head of Álvarez & Marsal Spain and Portugal, “there will be waves of delinquencies that will begin to surface at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2022.” Of course, he has recognized that the next increases in unpaid debts will be of less magnitude than what this firm, and the entire sector, had initially anticipated. This factor, as well as the stress tests that will be known in a few weeks, will be key for the European Central Bank (ECB) to allow banks to distribute dividends again.

This scenario means that entities do not have to make new provisions, which is the factor that slows down profits the most. That is why investors believe that banks may have a rise in the stock market. However, Álvarez & Marsal recall that profitability remains low, at 6.6%, “and should reach the 10% required by the market,” says its manager.

The analysis of the main entities supervised by the ECB analyzes the profitability of the banks. According to the consultancy, the calls to lead the consolidation of the sector are those that cannot reach profitability levels close to 10%.

The five least profitable banks

BBVA (11.7%), Bankinter (11.8%) and Abanca (12%) are above said ROE threshold (return on equity), while CaixaBank (6.1%) are below , Santander (6.3%) and Ibercaja (6.7%), with average levels in the sector. At the bottom are Banco Cooperativo Cajamar (1.6%), Sabadell (2.7%), Liberbank (2.8%), Kutxabank (3.9%) and Unicaja (4.3%).

Regarding the cost of customers who visit the branches and those who work with the bank through digital channels, Álvarez & Marsal concludes that the former represent a cost 13 times higher on average than those who use remote channels. The most extreme case is Bankinter, with a very high cost in its face-to-face service, according to the public data of the entities, which are not very precise. Abanca stands out in the report for being at the top in four categories: profitability, cost of risk, delinquency and increase in business, the latter thanks to recent acquisitions.