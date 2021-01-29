COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) – Did the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrongly refer to the recommendations of the authorities when announcing the strict Corona measures in March 2020? This is indicated by an investigation report published on Friday by an independent group of experts. It says that the plan for the comprehensive measures in the first Corona peak phase in the spring was presumably primarily designed in Frederiksen’s State Chancellery.

The health authorities were in favor of taking steps, according to the report commissioned by parliament, which describes the procedure of the government and authorities from January to April 2020 on 598 pages. The government’s decision goes much further than recommended by the authorities.

“In particular, the closure of day-care centers and schools is not supported by the health administration,” it said. Frederiksen and the director of the health administration, Søren Brostrøm, had therefore always had different opinions in advance.

Due to concerns about the spread of the corona virus, Frederiksen announced strict measures for their country on March 11, 2020, including the closure of schools and daycare centers. At the time, the Social Democrat relied on recommendations from the authorities. “Therefore it is the recommendation of the authorities that we stop all unnecessary activities in these areas for a time,” she said.

The investigation report was commissioned in June. As the Danish Parliament pointed out, the purpose of it all was to learn lessons from the proceedings – and not to determine political or legal responsibility.

The largest opposition party, Venstre, accused Frederiksen of “breaching trust”. The Prime Minister herself has not yet commented on the report./trs/DP/men