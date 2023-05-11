Dubai (Al Ittihad) Experts at the World Airport Leaders Forum expected the Middle East region to lead traffic figures globally by 93% this year compared to pre-2019 levels, passenger traffic to fully recover in 2024, and a growth of 4.2% annually until 2040.

This came during the celebration of the tenth session of the World Airport Leaders Forum, in conjunction with the activities of the twenty-second session of the Airport Show, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center and will continue until May 11.

Kashif Khalid, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at the International Air Transport Association, said that the aviation industry’s recovery is on the right track, with a strong start to 2023.

Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the UAE, drew attention to the vision of establishing a world-class aviation environmental system that embraces the latest technologies, promotes innovation and sustainability, and provides an exceptional experience for customers, stressing the importance of investing in the sector through infrastructure, modernizing the regulatory framework and strengthening capabilities. operational.

He said: “Our industry is not devoid of challenges resulting from security threats, technological disruption, environmental concerns and the evolving expectations of customers, and we must quickly navigate a changing landscape, as we realize the importance of aviation in our national development, and we remain committed to putting our airports and airlines at the forefront for a better destination.” global practices.

He added: “We have adopted advanced technology for digital transformation such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and blockchain, and sustainability lies at the heart of our approach. We are aware of the environmental impact resulting from the aviation industry and the urgent need to mitigate it through strategic partnership, cooperation and environmentally friendly practices between all our airports and airlines, and we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and being the responsible custodian of the environment.”

In turn, Ibrahim Ahli, Executive Vice President of Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation, said: “Our methods have evolved in recent years, with challenges constantly increasing after the spread of the pandemic, and Dubai has overcome these challenges in the shortest possible period and has become a center for aviation and travelers.”

Noman Al-Saleh, Acting Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation, spoke about the role of the deliberative economy in managing air traffic and the aviation ecosystem, stressing that the aviation industry plays a decisive role in terms of moving towards a more sustainable future, and that by adopting the principles of economics Alternatively, the airline industry can reduce its environmental impact and create new economic opportunities.

The Airport Show is organized by RX Global, supported by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects Corporation, Dubai Airports Corporation, Dubai National Air Travel Agency, and sponsored by ADP Safegate, Smith Detection, and Hadeed International Services.