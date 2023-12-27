Since the start of the special operation, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, has refused briefings and press conferences, explaining his silence by the need to focus on performing his direct duties. The failure of the summer Ukrainian counter-offensive, the political conflict with President Vladimir Zelensky and the scandal over the new bill on total mobilization forced him to break his silence.

At the beginning of the press conference on December 27, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to radiate optimism, talking about the courage of the soldiers and limitless Western assistance, but closer to the end he said that Ukrainians should not expect victories in 2024.

To the journalist’s question “What’s wrong with Marinka and Avdeevka?” Zaluzhny admitted that Marinka was lost forever for Ukraine, and the Ukrainian army could leave Avdiivka in two or three months.

According to Associate Professor of the Russian University of Economics. Plekhanov Colonel Alexander Perendzhiev, Zaluzhny did not embellish the situation, as he understands that the end is coming, he told Izvestia.

“They will not recruit people during the new mobilization. They won't be able to launch any offensive next year. And if the West does not supply people and equipment, the front will crumble over time,” the expert predicted.

Speaking about plans for 2024, Zaluzhny said that the main thing is to inflict maximum damage on the Russian army. According to him, this is the only opportunity to contain the offensive impulse of the Russian Armed Forces in Donbass and in other directions.

Military expert Vladislav Shurygin is confident that the task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is simple and obvious – to equalize losses.

“If they can do this by reducing theirs and increasing ours, then they will put Russia, as they believe, in a hopeless situation: there are no major advances, there are losses, the North Military District loses its meaning. The American high command has moved away from the idea of ​​a big offensive and continuous victories, now the task is to hold on to the death and try to exhaust Russian forces,” he said.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Retreat potential: Zaluzhny revealed new tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces