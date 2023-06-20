Modern technologies to maintain the quality of life may be necessary for 49.3 million Russians. This assessment was made by experts from the Moscow Innovation Agency, according to a study reviewed by Izvestia.

Of these, 34% are visually impaired, 26% are mobility impaired, 22% are hearing impaired, and 17% are cognitive, age-related and speech impaired.

We are talking about programs or devices that are used to maintain or increase the functionality of the human body. These include a wide range of products – from orthopedic insoles and hearing aids to bionic prostheses based on artificial intelligence. By 2030, the potential audience of such technologies will grow by 5-7% and amount to 52.8 million people, experts predict. The number of those who need prosthetics and rehabilitation will only grow in the near future, Yan Vlasov, co-chairman of the All-Russian Union of Patients, commented on the estimates.

“If earlier about 150,000 people a year needed prosthetics, now in the conditions of SVO this number will certainly increase,” he believes.

The Ministry of Labor estimated the number of citizens with disabilities at 11 million people. Of these, about 37% have indications for the use of various types of technical means of rehabilitation (prostheses, wheelchairs, hearing aids, etc.). Every year, thanks to state assistance, more than 1 million citizens receive such funds, the department noted.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Advanced technologies: what hinders the development of gadgets for the disabled