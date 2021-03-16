Experts of the Minchenko Consulting holding have compiled a rating of the political stability of the leaders of the Russian regions and assessed the likelihood of resignation of three of them as high. It is reported by RIA News…

The head of Tuva Sholban Kara-Ool, the governor of the Ulyanovsk region Sergey Morozov and the head of North Ossetia Vyacheslav Bitarov are in the red zone of the list. It is noted that the first two are “long-livers” of the governor’s corps. This increases the likelihood of their leaving “in the context of the trend for a significant renewal of the regional executive power,” experts say.

According to experts, the governor of the Tula region Alexei Dyumin and the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov have high political stability on the eve of the local elections. According to political scientists, this is facilitated by their de facto federal status and support from the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, the head of the Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Degtyarev, the head of Mordovia Artem Zdunov, as well as the heads of Karachay-Cherkessia and the Tver region Rashid Temrezov and Igor Rudenya fell into the zone of average political stability.