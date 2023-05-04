The temporary truce in Sudan announced since May 4 may end with negotiations mediated by Saudi Arabia, but it is not clear what leverage Riyadh will use to bring the two sides closer, Artem Adrianov, a researcher at the MGIMO Institute of International Studies, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“It is not clear what leverage Saudi Arabia will use on the parties to the conflict and how it will be possible to integrate the Rapid Reaction Forces into the Sudanese Armed Forces, how long it will take. Saudi Arabia will then have to act as a guarantor of a truce, and the big question is how it will do this, ”said the Arabist.

According to him, the kingdom has good ties with both generals – they participated in the operation in Yemen, which Riyadh launched in 2015, and acted as a single military bloc until the 2021 coup. On the very first day of the conflict in Sudan, it was Saudi Arabia and Egypt that convened an emergency meeting of the Arab League on this issue, Adrianov recalled.

According to IMEMO RAS expert Stanislav Ivanov, the armed confrontation runs the risk of continuing after its term expires, after May 11. Nevertheless, he believes that Saudi Arabia has a good chance of reconciling the two warring parties through its influence in this state.

“The number of victims is already going through the roof, both sides are tired and are looking for a way out, and here Saudi Arabia comes in handy with its initiative. Now we need to wait for the end of the truce – if it is extended or if the parties, through the mediation of Riyadh, manage to agree on some kind of compromise, then the situation will normalize, ”the expert is sure.

Clashes between the army and the Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) in Sudan have been ongoing since April 15. Since the beginning of the conflict in Sudan, more than 500 people have died and more than 4,100 have been injured. As a result of the mediation efforts of the President of South Sudan, Salvator Kiir, the parties to the conflict agreed to a longer truce, which comes into force on May 4 and will last until the 11th.

Also, according to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, both sides are ready to appoint representatives to participate in peace talks. Earlier it was reported that the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, could meet with the head of the special forces, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hamidti), outside of Khartoum. Later, it was noted that representatives of the warring parties, Major General of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abu Bakr Fagiri and RRF General Musa Osman, will even take part in direct negotiations in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss a truce.

