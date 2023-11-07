The new Mi-26T2V helicopter makes it possible to quickly strengthen one or another section of the line of combat contact in the Northern Military District zone, and to do this unexpectedly for the enemy, former commander of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army, Lieutenant General Valery Gorbenko, told Izvestia.

“The helicopter is not a combat helicopter, but a transport one; it can carry a lot. The new Mi-26T2V vehicle will transport personnel, equipment and ammunition directly to the front line. It can land in limited areas. All this allows you to quickly strengthen this or that section of the line of combat contact, and do it unexpectedly for the enemy,” the expert explained.

Thus, the expert commented on the information from Izvestia sources that the Mi-26T2V has been actively used in the Northern Military District zone over the past year. In addition to the usual transportation of equipment, personnel and cargo, the giant helicopter took part in combat missions several times and operated directly in the zone of action of enemy anti-aircraft systems. At the same time, its onboard defense system showed high efficiency. In many ways, this is what contributed to the fact that the Ministry of Defense accepted the helicopter into service and ordered its serial production, as previously reported by the head of the army aviation of the Aerospace Forces, Major General Igor Romanov.

The Chairman of the Union of Russian Paratroopers, Colonel Valery Yuryev, told Izvestia that the Mi-26 can transport about 60 paratroopers per airborne combat vehicle. He also confirmed the information that these machines have been used in the Northern Military District zone since 2022.

“For example, when there were problems in the Kharkov direction, ours strengthened the group there, transferring units from one direction to another,” Yuryev noted.

In the current situation, the Mi-26T2V, unlike the maneuverable Mi-8, is not suitable for landing tactical airborne assault forces – it is too large and slow-moving for this, he pointed out.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

