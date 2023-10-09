The government’s decisions to revise the complete ban on the export of petroleum products from the country, increase the standards for fuel sales on the stock exchange, and also return damper payments to oil workers will help saturate the domestic market and stabilize prices, the deputy chairman of the supervisory board of the Reliable Partner association (an association of producers and sellers of energy resources) told Izvestia ) Dmitry Gusev.

According to Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov, the Cabinet of Ministers’ new measures to stabilize domestic fuel prices will be effective, primarily because damper payments are returning, which have restrained domestic prices for petroleum products since 2019 and have already proven their effectiveness.

The government approved additional measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 6. To prevent “gray exports,” after the current export restrictions were lifted, a protective duty on petroleum products was introduced in the amount of 50 thousand rubles per ton for suppliers who do not produce them themselves, but purchase them on the market for resale.

In addition, the authorities decided to restore the fuel damper from October 1. Since September, such payments to oil workers have been halved (from 100 to 50 billion rubles per month), Izvestia wrote.

The requirements for oil companies for the sale of diesel fuel and class 5 gasoline at exchange trading have also been adjusted. Gasoline sales standards were increased from 13% to 15% of production, diesel – from 9.5% to 12.5%. The new rules will come into effect on November 1.

