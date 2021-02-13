Foreign tourists will begin to return to the Russian Federation in the coming autumn, however, it will be possible to talk about a complete recovery of the inbound tourism market no earlier than 2023, they report “News”, referring to the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova.

In her opinion, the Russian Federation in the future may not only return to pre-crisis indicators, but also increase them in the future.

Andrei Yermak, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Kaliningrad Region, agrees with Doguzova. He believes that after the restrictions are lifted, Russia will become one of the most popular tourist destinations. According to him, the only difficulty is the visa issue.

Ermak noted that already now, many regions have a fairly serious infrastructure for receiving foreign tourists, especially the cities where the 2018 FIFA World Cup games were held. According to the expert, after the pandemic, tourists will look for opportunities for a secluded vacation, and Russia has something to offer them. For example, Baikal, Kamchatka, Primorsky Krai, as well as Russian regions unfamiliar to foreigners, including the Urals and the Volga region.

At the same time, many representatives of the tourism industry are not so optimistic. Experts pay attention to the rather narrow geography of travel for foreigners, when 80–90% of them visit only Moscow and St. Petersburg. In addition, in most regions, according to experts, the infrastructure is not yet at a very high level. In addition, there are shortcomings in promoting Russia on international markets.

Meanwhile, experts do not exclude the emergence of new types of travel in the Russian Federation, including medical tourism.

Earlier it was reported that about 40% of Russians who decided to recover from coronavirus in sanatoriums, choose a vacation in the Crimea.