V.A year ago the World Health Organization (WHO) distributed a fateful tweet in which it was read that Sars-CoV-2 could not be infected by aerosols through the air (“airborne”). The receipt for this was a full blown shitstorm and on top of that the accusation of genocide. The WHO’s misjudgment at the time had many reasons, such as the fact that experts were at odds over what exactly was meant by aerosols and droplets. That didn’t stop many governments around the world from ignoring WHO’s advice – among them the most successful in fighting the pandemic. Respirators quickly became the standard around the world.

In any case, there was no scientific compulsion to ignore masks at the time. And even today politicians would of course be completely free to ignore the expertise of the WHO. The same applies to the council of subordinate institutions that are used to provide scientific advice to politicians (as desired by politicians). The mandate to generate political pressure to act is not even given to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as perhaps the most influential expert body of all. The rulers always make the decisions and take responsibility, anything else would be unthinkable in a democratic constitutional state.

But what is it like when scientists slip into the role of substitute politicians and not recommend, but “give orders”? The St. Gallen historian Caspar Hirschi sees this fact fulfilled by a formulation in the seventh ad hoc statement of the Leopoldina National Academy of December 8th of the previous year, in which the need for a hard lockdown is pointed out, “to reduce the number of new infections quickly and drastically reduce ”. Hirschi recognizes in this the “killing argument of a scientific factual necessity” and also the signal of a development which he identifies as the “totalization of the role of experts”. Has the historian possibly uncovered a veritable attempted coup?

Wieler is “subject to the health minister’s instructions”

A few days after the publication of the Leopoldina statement that he complained about, Hirschi put a completely different thesis on record in a Leopoldina conversation that can be seen on YouTube: The media, not the experts, are staging an “expertocratic fiction”. The responsibilities are also clearly regulated in the pandemic. The media, however, “do not adequately reflect these responsibilities” and pretend “as if politicians were only the enforcement authorities of expert statements”. Sometimes history goes that fast.

In the meantime, the historian clearly sees democracy endangered by a companionship between experts and politics, which he attaches to the participation of the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, in the 34-strong, highly interdisciplinary working group for the Leopoldina statement. According to the historian, the federal government is sitting at the table at the Leopoldina. And? The federal government has even freshly made up and put down the armchair on which the National Academy has been sitting for more than ten years – and also certified its independence. Nevertheless: Wieler is “subject to the health minister’s instructions,” Hirschi defiantly states. In the historian’s YouTube conversation – four days, as I said, after the incriminated Leopoldina statement – his assessment was completely different: “Nowhere”, except perhaps in Sweden, “do health experts exercise executive power”. So is it all just the illusion of an expertocracy?

Or is the advice of the experts questionable in itself because it gives them an undue proximity to power? Expertise has to be free of value judgments, open-ended, “without creating compulsions to act”. And if the political question of the expertise is: bring the pandemic under control – shouldn’t the one that comes closest to this normative goal be singled out from the many scenarios presented by the experts? The “role reversal” in the division of labor between politics and expertise, which Hirschi complained about, is difficult to recognize.

And what was it like when the Federal Minister of Health justified the suspension of the Astra Zeneca vaccine by saying that this was “a professional, not a political decision”? Was that too much respect for the evidence and the concerns of the advisors at the Paul Ehrlich Institute? Or trying to just hide behind the experts? In any case, politically, he could very well have opted against the Council.