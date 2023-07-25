Hossam Abdel Nabi (Dubai)

Experts in the financial sector confirmed that the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of the financial sector is enormous, as any sector or institution must keep pace with its rapid developments.

They said that artificial intelligence works to develop the financial sector, by increasing the speed, accuracy and efficiency of financial services, as artificial intelligence technologies are used to create innovative solutions that improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and thus drive growth.

Massive effect

In detail, Dr. Jelena Janjusevich, Head of AEF and Executive Education, Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said that the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of digital payments is enormous, and any sector or institution that is unable to keep pace with rapid developments will suffer greatly.

She explained that artificial intelligence reduces the time it takes to process payments, can manage huge amounts of data, and ensure that all necessary compliance regulations are met, noting that according to the Marketsandmarkets report, the size of the global artificial intelligence market reached about $86.9 billion in 2022, and is expected to generate about $407 billion by the end of 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 36.2% between 2022 and 2027.

Janjusevich emphasized that artificial intelligence works to develop the financial sector by increasing the speed, accuracy and efficiency of financial services, as artificial intelligence technologies are used to create innovative solutions that improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and thus drive growth, pointing out that according to “Mordor Intelligence”, the financial technology market in the UAE is estimated at $ 39.3 billion (in terms of transaction value) in the current year, and it is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of more than 15% during the forecast period, especially since the retail sector has invested in a revolution Artificial Intelligence More than any other investment, the value of AI in the retail industry was $1.80 billion in 2020, and it is expected to increase to $10.90 billion by 2026. That is a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35%.

Jelena Janjusevich

Fraud detection

Janjusevich stated that algorithms powered by artificial intelligence can analyze huge amounts of transaction data in real time, which provides a greater opportunity for more accurate detection of fraud attempts.

She said that as a result, automatic learning algorithms can determine strange patterns and activities, report suspicious transactions and reduce the risk of fraudulent payments, in addition to that artificial intelligence can assess the levels of risks associated with digital payments, indicating that the payment provider can use automated learning algorithms to analyze the customer transactions record, credit degree and other data points to determine the possibility of default Dad or fraud, as well as by taking advantage of the developments of artificial intelligence such as face recognition and bilateral approval, companies can provide a safe payment experience for their customers.

Janjusevich said that AI tools can simplify payment processing by automating repetitive tasks, reducing errors, and allowing workers in the sector to focus on more strategic tasks. She added that by automating tasks such as data entry, settlement and reporting, artificial intelligence technology can save time and improve efficiency for major merchants and buyers, noting that artificial intelligence algorithms can analyze transaction data, customer behavior and market trends to form insights and expectations, so that this information can help companies make data-driven decisions, improve pricing strategies, identify new market opportunities, and improve overall financial planning, indicating at the same time that, for example, an artificial intelligence system can analyze customer spending patterns to predict future purchase behavior. And help companies launch targeted marketing campaigns.

modern solutions

For her part, Amna Ajmal, Executive Vice President of Market Development in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MasterCard, said that artificial intelligence has become a key component of building modern solutions that use data to achieve high value for the end user, noting that the pace of application of big data analytics in the Middle East and North Africa region is accelerating remarkably, bringing about major changes in the operations of companies and industrial sectors.

The most beautiful safe

Ajmal confirmed that, according to a report published by the consulting firm PwC, the contributions of artificial intelligence to the global economy are expected to rise to nearly $16 trillion by 2030, and the Middle East region is expected to receive about 2% of these benefits, equivalent to $320 billion.

Increased productivity

Steen Jacobsen, Chief Investment Officer at Saxo Bank, said that artificial intelligence has the potential to increase productivity over time.

He said that “Saxo Bank” discussed through a special report the current impact of artificial intelligence on markets around the world, where new technologies affect society positively and negatively, and this is no different from artificial intelligence that swept the world during the past months, warning that the allocation of markets a lot of efforts to choose the best solutions Artificial intelligence, may lead to the omission of many future gains that can be achieved in the long term.

Stephen Jacobsen

Keep up with the future

In turn, Najla Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship “Sheraa”, said that artificial intelligence fundamentally affects various industries and businesses, especially since its use has become a necessity to keep pace with the future, stressing that the center is committed to enabling the entrepreneurship system in the emirate to use and employ artificial intelligence, as the partnership with the Emirates Artificial Intelligence Camp of the Office of Artificial Intelligence contributed to providing a roadmap for success that includes the knowledge and skills necessary to launch and develop projects based on artificial intelligence technology.