Home page world

divide

Dorsal view of the head and ventral view of the gonopods of a male Eumillipes persephone. © Paul E. Marek, Bruno A. Buzatto, William A. Shear, Jackson C. Means, Dennis G. Black, Mark S. Harvey, Juanita Rodriguez / Scientific Reports./dpa

A spectacular discovery was made in a borehole in a mining area in western Australia: An animal finally lives up to its name.

Blacksburg – Finally the millipede lives up to its name: Scientists have discovered a real millipede for the first time – and it even carries 1306 legs with it. With this, the new creature called Eumillipes persephone beats all millipedes counted up to now by a long way, as the researcher Paul Marek of Virginia Tech University told the AFP news agency. So far, so-called millipedes had in reality only been able to show a maximum of 750 feet.

Australia: “Real” millipede discovered in borehole

The novel, real millipede was discovered in a borehole in a mining area in western Australia at a depth of 60 meters, according to a study published on Thursday. It got its name after the Greek goddess of the underworld, Persephone.

A female Eumillipes persephone with 330 segments and 1306 legs. © Paul E. Marek, Bruno A. Buzatto, William A. Shear, Jackson C. Means, Dennis G. Black, Mark S. Harvey, Juanita Rodriguez / Scientific Reports / dpa

Never before has a living thing been found with more feet. The creature, which resembles a string and is less than ten centimeters long, has a cone-like head with “huge antennae”, as it is called in the study.

The Eumillipes persephone has no eyes and is colorless. This is typical of animals that spend their entire lives deep underground. Marek’s researchers measured four specimens of the new species. It has a thread-like body that consists of up to 330 segments and can be up to 10 centimeters long. The millipedes have no eyes, short legs and a conical head. The researchers assume that their many segments and legs give the animals the opportunity to squeeze through narrow openings in the earth in which they live.

“Real” millipede discovered in Australia: expert impressed

Insect expert Andre Nel was impressed by the discovery. Such insects usually have “elongated legs” rather than “elongated bodies,” he said of the study, in which he was not involved. The find from Australia is a glimmer of hope for biodiversity. Mini-cavities are a little-known habitat, explained Nel. New species are often discovered there.

According to the study, millipedes were among the earliest breathing animals on earth. Some extinct species were therefore over two meters long. Living things play an important role in the ecosystems in which they live by eating debris and recycling nutrients. Baby millipedes hatch with only four legs, but can develop new body parts with new legs into adulthood. This animal discovery, reported by tz.de *, is no less spectacular. * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA. (AFP / dpa)