There is no universal method or tactics for treating snoring, since everything depends on the cause of its occurrence and the anatomical characteristics of the person.

Wednesday, November 8

First of all, you should stop smoking, drinking alcohol and sleeping pills. An orthopedic pillow will also help, ensuring the most correct position of the head during sleep, regardless of posture. Experts also recommend sleeping on your side. It would be useful to normalize weight, as well as train the muscles of the tongue and soft palate with the help of special speech therapy exercises.

According to doctors, if the problem of snoring lies in the nasal cavity, for example, in a deviated septum, then the patient may be recommended rhinoplasty, septorhinoplasty or other surgical operations depending on the clinical picture.

Also, a number of operations are performed in the oropharynx area, for example, we can talk about correction or removal of the uvula, palatine tonsils.

Often, snoring problems are more serious. For example, an enlarged thyroid gland, excess weight and obesity are the most difficult causes of snoring to correct.

Experts have warned that snoring is sometimes associated with age-related changes that occur in men and women as tissues lose elasticity. This type of snoring cannot be cured, and other causes can further worsen the situation. In other cases, snoring is treated, sometimes this can be a long period with a number of inconveniences, for example, when the patient has to sleep in an oxygen mask. Meanwhile, this is a fairly effective remedy that is often used in the treatment of sleep apnea syndrome.

According to experts, special mouth guards, vibrating bracelets, chin bands, and clips for normalizing nasal breathing will definitely not help get rid of snoring. These are all just marketing tricks. These remedies do not work on the causes of snoring and, at best, can partially mask the problem.

In October, otolaryngologist Zarifa Efendieva noted that the main cause of snoring is a decrease in the muscle tone of the velum. According to her, sometimes snoring is associated with peculiarities of the anatomical structure, when a person has a small lower jaw and an incorrect bite, the TV channel reports “360”.

Otorhinolaryngologist, phoniatrist Tatyana Odarenko in conversation with the site kp.ru noted that eating onions, garlic and horseradish prevents the nose from drying out and reduces nasal congestion, which is often the cause of snoring. Additionally, there are studies that suggest these foods reduce tonsil swelling and prevent sleep apnea.

Previously plastic surgeon, MD. Igor Korotky in conversation with the TV channel “Star” said that snoring may increase due to a deviated nasal septum. According to him, almost all those who have a deviated septum have problems with snoring. In this case, a deviated septum can be congenital and traumatic.